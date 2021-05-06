Paytm launches new tool to find COVID-19 vaccine slots

Highlights The payments' app has launched a COVID-19 vaccine finder on its mini-app store.

The idea behind launching the new feature is to help people in getting vaccinated in an orderly manner.

Using the new Paytm feature, citizens can filter vaccine slots seamlessly based on location and age.

Now you can book your COVID-19 vaccination slot on Paytm. The payments' app has launched a COVID-19 vaccine finder on its mini-app store. The app will not only help people in booking slots but also notify users about vaccine availability in centers. Users can opt-in for real-time alerts from Paytm. Currently, users can book slots through CoWin website and the Aarogya Setu app. People can also book slots using WhatsApp chatbots.

Talking about new addition to Paytm app, a spokesperson said, "We have introduced a new feature to find COVID Vaccine slots in the nearby locality and set for alerts when new slots open up. We believe that with the combined efforts of Government, organizations, and citizens, we are on the right track to recovery. Our priority is to build collective resistance to the deadly virus as a nation, thus catalyzing the process of herd immunity."

The idea behind launching the new feature is to help people in getting vaccinated in an orderly manner. As per the statement shared by the company, the tool on Paytm tracks 780 districts in India for vaccine slot availability in one's locality. Using the new Paytm feature, citizens can filter vaccine slots seamlessly based on location and age. The app provides real-time automated alerts when new slots open up. Paytm sources its data from the CoWIN API where a slot can be booked to take the vaccination.

The third phase of vaccination was announced by the Government of India, which makes the people aged between 18 and 44, eligible for the vaccine. The vaccination drive commenced on May 1, 2021, to mitigate further chaos caused by the pandemic's second wave.

The second wave seems to be virulent than before and the only way to reduce the number of cases is by vaccinating many people. "The vaccination along with strategic lockdown will help flatten the curve and build the country's herd immunity at a faster pace. The launch of the Paytm COVID-19 Vaccine finder provides relief to the end-user to some extent by curbing the hassle of checking real-time availability of slots directly via the Paytm app and getting the jab at the earliest," the company said in a statement.