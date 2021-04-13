Realme C20 to go on sale today with Rs 200 off, here are price, specifications

Highlights Realme C20 entry-level smartphone will go on sale today.

The sale will take place on Flipkart and Realme online store with offers.

For a limited time, the Realme C20 will sell at Rs 6,799, down from original price of Rs 6,999.

Realme C20 will go on the first sale today. The latest entry-level smartphone in the refreshed C-series will finally be up for grabs, so if you have been waiting for it, today is your time. The latest Realme C20 is not only big on battery but also other features such as the display and the cameras. Entry-level phones are usually not very high-performing, but there are some phones that can give you the type of performance that you will be happy with. Realme C20 seems like one of those phones.

Realme launched not one but three phones at once. So other than the Realme C20, there is the Realme C21 and the Realme C25. The highest-end C25 comes with a large 6000mAh battery and a better processor, but probably the most important thing about this phone is the Android 11 update. The Realme C20, on the other hand, comes with Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box and while that is not a problem, the version is a little old. Anyway, for the price you are paying, the Realme C20 comes across as a good deal.

Realme C20 price in India

Realme C20 comes in a single memory variant that costs Rs 6,799. After one million units are sold, the price will revert to the original, i.e., Rs 6,999. The phone comes in Cool Blue and Cool Grey colours. You can buy the phone from Flipkart and Realme online store. And in case you choose the latter, you will be eligible for a Rs 250 cashback offer using MobiKwik.

Realme C20 specifications

The Realme C20 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. There is an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio, which is why the bezels are reasonably thick. Powering the Realme C20 is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor coupled with an IMG PowerVR GE83220 GPU inside. There is 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage on the inside, as well. You can add a microSD card of up to 256GB through a dedicated slot. Realme C20 does not have a fingerprint sensor, you will have to make do with the traditional password and PIN methods, as well as face unlock for authentication. The Realme C20 runs Android 10-based Realme UI skin.

Realme C20 has an 8-megapixel camera on the back while for selfies, you have a 5-megapixel camera inside the waterdrop-style notch on the top. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery that does not support any fast charging technologies. For connectivity, there is Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G LTE, and Micro-USB port. The Realme C20 measures 165.2x76.4x8.9mm and weighs 190 grams.