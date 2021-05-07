Realme Twitter Support account briefly hacked, used for crypto scam under Tesla's name

Highlights Realme's official Twitter support account was hacked for a short period.

Hackers changed the profile name to the one like Tesla's.

Hackers targeted people replying to Elon Musk's tweets with a crypto scam.

Realme's official support account on Twitter fell prey to a cryptocurrency scam for a brief time. Hackers got hold of the official verified Twitter account with the handle @realmecareIN temporarily and used it to lure people who were on Elon Musk's threads into the scam. Although Realme now seems to have restored the account, hackers changed the name of the account from Realme India Support to a stylised version of Tesla where each letter had spaces between them. Since the account was verified, it gave hackers confidence to use it for the Bitcoin scam.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has posted screenshots of what the hacked Twitter account of Realme India online support looked like. Only the profile name was changed to ": T e s l a ", while everything else, such as the number of followers and accounts followed, remained the same. Hackers did not exploit the account using new tweets. Instead, they went to Elon Musk's profile and began spamming his tweets with a message that looked extremely phoney. This message had a link, which, I presume, was the gateway to the scam. Since Realme seemingly restored the profile at the time of writing, we could not verify the details.

Screenshots of the Realme Twitter support account when it was hacked. (Source: Ishan Agarwal)

"Win a lot of Bcoins in our broadcast. We start in 3 minutes," said the malicious message that the hacked account injected into Elon Musk's Twitter feed. "Tesla goes beyond the usual understanding of decentralization. And think we have something to surprise you today."

The restored account of Realme India Support has all the tweets deleted. The last tweet from the account is dated April 15. Meanwhile, the regular official account of Realme India seems alright. We have reached out to Realme India for more clarity on the matter.

With the daily surge in the volume and market cap of cryptocurrencies, hackers have found a new way of tricking people into scams. Crypto scams have become quite common these days. Earlier this week, members of the WallStreetBets forum on Reddit were targeted in a cryptocurrency scam that may have caused victims a loss of at least $2 million. Hackers used a Telegram account named "WallStreetBets - Crypto Pumps" to lure people into buying a new token called WSB Finance before it got listed on cryptocurrency exchanges. The process of buying such tokens is called pre-mine sale. Many people fell for the scam and purchased the token. But they received no coins. After several attempts, people began to be outraged, to which the owner of the account deleted it with a series of messages. One of the messages told victims that the owner is "buying lambo now."