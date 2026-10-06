Saudi Aramco slashes Asia oil prices to six-year low as shipping costs squeeze refiners

Prices for heavier Saudi grades were also cut by $5 a barrel.

The reductions come even as transportation costs from the Gulf to Asia remain extraordinarily high. A VLCC travelling from the Gulf to China now costs around $1.2 million a day on time charter, compared with about $80,000 a year ago.

Freight surge squeezes Asian refiners

At current rates, shipping a Gulf cargo to Asia can add roughly $30 a barrel to the delivered cost. Aramco's $3 reduction in the Arab Light differential, therefore, covers only a fraction of the additional freight burden facing buyers.

The pricing move nevertheless makes sense in a market where Asian refiners have multiple alternatives. Buyers can source crude from the US, Iraq and Russia, giving them greater leverage when negotiating Saudi supplies.

Advertisement

The situation is particularly important for China, where refiners have already shown reluctance to pay higher premiums for Middle Eastern crude.

Saudi Arabia has also been rebuilding its export flows. The kingdom sold almost 100 million barrels of oil to Asian buyers in mid-September, helping ease concerns about a supply crunch. Middle Eastern shipments have since recovered to around 98% of prewar levels, according to estimates cited by Bloomberg.

Europe faces a very different oil market

Aramco's pricing for Europe shows why the company is cutting Asia prices rather than applying the same strategy globally.

The Saudi producer raised November crude prices for northwest Europe and the Mediterranean by $3 a barrel, while leaving US prices unchanged.

European refiners have fewer alternatives after sanctions and restrictions sharply reduced their access to Russian crude. With Russian barrels increasingly redirected towards Asia, European buyers face a tighter competitive environment for replacement supplies. Aramco can, therefore, charge more in Europe while offering discounts in Asia, where competition is significantly stronger.

Advertisement

What it means for India

India, one of the world's largest crude importers and a major buyer of Middle Eastern oil, could benefit from the sharper Saudi discount if lower official selling prices translate into cheaper delivered crude. Indian refiners can also use Saudi Arabia's competition with Iraqi, Russian and other suppliers to negotiate more favourable terms. However, the benefit will depend on freight costs and benchmark prices, as elevated tanker rates can offset part of the $3–$5 a barrel reduction. For Indian refiners, the key metric will therefore be the landed cost of Saudi crude relative to competing grades, rather than the headline discount alone.

Saudi supply recovery adds to the pressure

The recovery in oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz is another factor behind the pricing decision. Saudi Arabia has restored much of its East-West pipeline capacity after attack-related damage, allowing crude from its eastern fields to reach the Red Sea port of Yanbu without passing through Hormuz.

Aramco has also asked Asian refiners to nominate November volumes from Gulf ports, Yanbu and Egypt's Sidi Kerir terminal, giving customers more logistical options.

Advertisement

The broader message is that Aramco is pricing according to competition as much as crude economics. Its six-year-low Asian discount is not necessarily a sign that oil has become cheap. Rather, it shows how far Saudi Arabia is prepared to go to keep Asian refiners buying its barrels while freight costs and rival supplies reshape the global oil trade.