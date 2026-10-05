₹450 to Pune, ₹210 to Borivali: Navi Mumbai airport adds more buses, taxis and autos; check details

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will start e-Shivai electric bus services from NMIA on October 7. Fares will be ₹450 to Pune, ₹210 to Borivali and ₹170 to Dadar East.

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Children below 12 and women travelling with a National Common Mobility Card will be eligible for half-fare, the airport said.

The first phase of MSRTC's e-Shivai services will connect NMIA with Dadar, Borivali and Pune, with buses running from early morning to late night.

The Dadar route will run via Sion and Atal Setu. The Borivali route will connect CSMIA Terminal 1, Bandra and Atal Setu. The Pune route will have two daily services, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

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Services to Thane and Nashik are planned by mid-November.

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Chalo Bus already operates 21 daily services connecting NMIA with Marol in Andheri East, Bandra, Dadar and the World Trade Centre in Colaba. The operator said additional capacity is being added during peak hours.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport operates seven dedicated airport routes, A1 to A7, connecting Terminal 1 with Kharkopar, Targhar, Belapur, Nerul, Panvel, Khandeshwar and the Airport Project Office.

Belapur and Nerul services run every 15-20 minutes during peak hours. Further links to Vashi and Panvel are planned.

Taxis and autos

Passengers will also have access to Uber Go and Uber Premier, with designated pickup zones at the airport. Uber Auto will offer another option for short-distance travel.

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Prepaid taxis, prepaid autorickshaws and car rentals will also be available. Bharat Taxi will begin operations on October 10 with a dedicated fleet of up to 40 vehicles.

Free shuttle to Mumbai airport

NMIA will also have a complimentary inter-airport shuttle connecting it with Mumbai’s CSMIA.

The shuttle, operated by Cityflo, Aarya and Chalo, will run every hour and provide a direct transfer between the two airports.

The airport said overall ground transport capacity is being scaled up to 4,594 vehicles and buses. This includes 3,787 app-based taxis, 184 car rentals, 171 autos and 547 buses.

NMIA is also adding mobility signage, wayfinding systems and passenger assistance, with dedicated zones for buses, shuttles, arrivals, departures and private vehicles.

The airport is connected to Panvel, Targhar and Bamandongri suburban railway stations and roads including Atal Setu, Sion-Panvel Highway, Palm Beach Road, Amra Marg (NH-348A) and NH-548. Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 is operational, while the proposed Mumbai Metro Line 8 is planned to connect CSMIA and NMIA.

NMIA is also working with the Adani TotalEnergies Gas team to accelerate electric-vehicle charging infrastructure.

