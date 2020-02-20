Realme X50 Pro 5G launch on February 24: 5G, Snapdragon 865 SoC, expected price, and everything else

Highlights Realme X50 Pro is set to launch in India on February 24.

It will be the first 5G smartphone to be launching in India.

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor.

Realme X50 Pro 5G is set to launch in India at an online event on February 24, alongside a concurrent event scheduled to take place in Madrid, Spain. It will be the brand's first 5G flagship smartphone that is also a spruced-up version of the X50 5G, which was launched in China last year. A multitude of teasers has inundated the rumour mill wherein key specifications of the smartphone have been revealed. But the most important among the internals is the 5G chip, which will enable the smartphone to connect to 5G networks - something that is uncertainly missing in the Indian market.

Many tech companies have been eyeing the kick-start of 5G networks in India, so as to begin with the deluge of the launches of their respective 5G offerings. It makes sense though - luring consumers with something that does not exist in India's telecom ecosystem should be challenging. But, for Realme, it may not be so hard, which is why it planned to beat Vivo's IQOO to be India's first brand that will launch a 5G phone. A Realme official told PTI that it wants to cater to those users who would travel abroad, largely to the countries that have the commercial 5G framework readily available.

But for what it is worth, Realme is optimistic about the X50 Pro 5G's debut in India. We have cumulated everything that we know about 'India's first 5G smartphone' to make you understand better before you jump into the 5G fray as and when it begins.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Processor

Since it is a 5G phone, Realme leveraged its partnership with Qualcomm to use the latter's Snapdragon 865 processor that was launched back in December last year. The Snapdragon 865 processor uses both SA and NSA modes of 5G via the 5G modem that is not integrated to the main chipset. Interestingly, IQOO's first phone in India, which will also support 5G, rocks the same processor. But since Realme X50 Pro 5G will launch first, it will become India's first Snapdragon 865-powered smartphone.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Display

The innovation in smartphone displays is seeing the second round, wherein the refresh rate is the new mainstay. The Realme X50 Pro 5G is confirmed to come with a 90Hz display, which means it should offer a smoother experience, much like what we saw on the OnePlus 7T Pro, Realme X2 Pro, and more smartphones. The display will also have a dual punch-hole on the left, carrying two cameras.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Cameras

The teasers have confirmed that there will be four cameras at the back of the Realme X50 Pro 5G. The smartphone will have a 64-megapixel main sensor among three other sensors and that one of them will offer 20x zooming capability. The rest of the sensors have not been revealed so far but we do also know about the front-facing camera on the smartphone. The Realme X50 Pro 5G will have a 32-megapixel camera on the front, accompanied by the second sensor the graphic resolution of which is unknown at this point.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Battery

The Realme X50 Pro 5G will need a powerful battery to nurture a strong 5G network, whenever it is available. The company has confirmed, via its teasers, that the smartphone will come with 65W SuperDart Charge technology but the battery capacity remains unknown. Talking about the fast-charging prowess, Realme X50 Pro 5G will be the first phone in India to be featuring the technology, which is claimed to fill the battery full in 30 minutes. It is similar to Oppo's 65W VOOC 4.0 Fast Charge technology that is available on the Reno Ace.

Reno X50 Pro 5G Price

Pricing will be crucial for Realme, especially because it is expected to do justice to its brand's value. Realme is known for undercutting rivals with its offerings in various segments, then why should its first 5G phone be any different? There is no official word on what the pricing of the Realme X50 Pro 5G will be but it could be around Rs 50,000 if a report is to be believed. A PTI report has cited a Realme official to tip the pricing of the Realme X50 Pro 5G, which will be somewhere around Rs 50,000 in India. Interestingly, the IQOO 3 5G is reported to be priced at Rs 45,000 in India. The availability details of the Realme X50 Pro 5G are awaited.