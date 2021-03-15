Redmi Note 10 review in 5 points: Is this Xiaomi smartphone worth your money?

Highlights Redmi Note 10 will soon go on sale in India.

The smartphone comes with several exciting features.

Redmi Note 10 has top features for the price.

It's been over a week since the Redmi Note 10 launched in India and the hype around this affordable smartphone is real, mostly for the right reasons. The most pocket-friendly smartphone in the Redmi Note 10 series comes with some exciting features like an OLED display, a 48-megapixel main camera and a big enough battery. The Redmi Note 10 is launched in India in two RAM options and will soon go on sale.

The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costs Rs 11,999 while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will set you back by Rs 13,999. Both the variants cost significantly less than the Redmi Note 10 Pro. So, if you have been considering to buy the Redmi Note 10, here is the complete review in five points:

Point 1: The Redmi Note 10 is one of the most gorgeous smartphones in the budget category. As pointed out in India Today Tech's review of the Redmi Note 10, it doesn't feel like a Rs 12,000 smartphone. Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 10 in three colours - Aqua Green, Frost White, Shadow Black. Most smartphones in this category are either too bulky or use low-quality material. The Note 10 isn't that smartphone. It feels solid and the overall design and build quality should be a reason to spend on this smartphone.

Point 2: The second reason to spend on the Redmi Note 10 should be its beautiful AMOLED display. While most smartphones in this category don't even offer a Full HD+ screen, Xiaomi has equipped the Redmi Note 10 with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 1100 nits during HDR playback. Yes, it still runs a 60Hz panel but that's almost every smartphone in the segment. The only thing you need to consider is that colours are saturated on the AMOLED display more than a LCD panel.

Point 3: The phone comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture, a 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/1.12 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/1.12 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/1.12 aperture. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The setup is as good as it gets on an affordable smartphone. The detailing, sharpness and colour accuracy in the close-up shots is great. Most of these images came out really vibrant. The macro lens also preforms brilliantly.

Point 4: Given the price, the smartphone comes with a mediocre Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor. It's a brand new chipset which is good for multi-tasking but not the most ideal for heavy-gaming titles. So, if that's your priority, then you can definitely opt for one of the two Redmi Note 10 Pro models.

Point 5: The battery life on the Redmi Note 10 is pretty decent too. The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery which is slightly less than the 5020mAh packs on the Pro models. The fact that this phone runs a 60Hz panel, battery lasts longer. You can easily expect the phone to last over a day, Plus, Xiaomi has packed a 33W fast charger inside the retail box. That's a welcome move!