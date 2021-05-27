RedmiBook Pro 15, RedmiBook Pro 14 and Redmi AirDots 3 Pro launched: Price, features and more

Highlights Xiaomi has launched new multiple Redmi products.

Xiaomi has launched multiple new products in China. These include two new laptops and a pair of truly wireless earbuds. All three devices are part of the Redmi sub-brand. Xiaomi had launched the Intel-powered RedmiBook Pro laptops late February and has now unveiled the AMD-powered laptops. The RedmiBook Pro comes in two screen sizes 14-inch and 15-inch. Both the models can be coupled with two APU options.

Coming to the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro, these are the first Redmi TWS to come with Active Noise Cancellation. For now, all three products will only sell in China and there is no word on Xiaomi's plans to bring them to India. It's worth mentioning that Xiaomi also launched a 5G model of the Redmi Note 10 Pro during the same event.

RedmiBook Pro 15, RedmiBook Pro 14 and Redmi AirDots 3 Pro Price

The 14-inch variant of the RedmiBook Pro Ryzen model costs 4299 yuan (around Rs 49000) while the better processor model will cost you 4699 yuan (around Rs 53000). If you want the 15-inch model, it will cost you 4799 yuan (around Rs 55000) for the base variant and the better processor will come at 5299 yuan (around Rs 60000).

The customers will have to pay 299 yuan (around Rs 3400) for the Redmi Airdots 3 as part of the opening promotion. After that, the earbuds will sell at 349 yuan (around Rs 4000).

RedmiBook Pro 15 and RedmiBook Pro 14 features

The AMD-powered RedmiBook Pro laptops come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSDs. The laptops also share integrated Radeon graphics as well as connectivity options. The latter include two USB-C ports, a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.2 port, a 3.5mm port, and an HDMI out. They have 720p webcam and Bluetooth 5.1.

The difference is mainly in terms of the screen size and processor used. The 15-inch model packs either a Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 90Hz display and 70Wh battery. Meanwhile, the 14-inch model comes with a Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, 60Hz display and a 56Wh battery.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro features

As mentioned before, the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro are company's first truly wireless earbuds to have Active Noise Cancellation or ANC. In terms of design, they are very similar to previous Xiaomi stalk-less earbuds. They have Bluetooth 5.2 support, and dual device pairing. The earbuds also promise six hours of battery life with additional 28 hours on the charging case.