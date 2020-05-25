Apple HomePod review: Late to the smart speaker party, best one on the block though

The wait is finally over with Apple launching its HomePod in India. All you have to do to play your favourite music is give a shout-out to Siri - Hey Siri, play "Something Just Like This" - and if your favourite title is available on Apple Music, it will automatically play the song.

The problem, however, is when every other Apple device in the vicinity can hear the command and starts playing the same song at different intervals. However, sorting this out should be a child's play by just renaming the device. Isn't it? Not really. Apple will not allow you to customise the shout-out to the phrase of your choosing (although Amazon allows you to choose from the predetermined wake work).

Apple HomePod is a simple yet classy looking speaker. At 6.2-inch tall, it looks small yet weighs 2.5 kg. The cylindrical shape speaker has fabric mesh running around all sides. And unlike other smart speakers that have a separate power cable that needs to be plugged in, this one has a non-removable thick cable. On the top is the glossy panel with a little screen where the Siri ball floats when listening. There are also plus (+) and minus (-) volume controls on the sides. Additional controls have been added to the top, which include tapping the centre of the surface once for play/pause, double-tap for the next track, triple tap for previous track, and touch and hold to activate Siri.

Setting it up is breeze

Setting up any smart speaker requires the respective application to be installed. However, be it the AirPods or the HomePod, Apple has mastered the art of setting up a new product into the Apple Ecosystem. When placed next to the HomePod, the iPhone 11 Pro identified this new smart speaker. Just a couple of taps and the HomePod was good to go. It automatically accessed the Wi-Fi network, got a quick download of Siri preferences including the voice and accent and had access to my Apple Music library and more. While setting up the HomePod, it requested permission to read messages, which I turned off.

The sound is 'great'

Apple's HomePod isn't just a smart speaker but a 'great-sounding smart speaker'. Until the launch of the HomePod, smart speakers were mainly focussed on answering queries and controlling devices and appliances. Nobody paid any heed to the sound, except a couple of Bose and Harmon Kardon speakers supporting Alexa. But Apple changed the game altogether. Acknowledging the fact that a smart speaker should sound great, Apple has addressed this problem with the HomePod. To my surprise, HomePod beats the recently launched Echo Studio, hands down.

HomePod has got a lot of tech in it - a high-excursion woofer with a custom amplifier, a powerful motor that drives the diaphragm a full 20 mm peak to peak, an array of seven beamforming tweeters - each having its own amplifier, A8 chip. Apple has added a six-microphone array to the HomePod that successfully manages to pick-up my voice even from the corner of the room, with music on. It also listens to the reflections of the music off the neighbouring surface. The HomePod analyses the space and then adjusts the levels for the music to sound best from every angle of the room. As the HomePod had access to my Apple Music library, a simple ask to Siri to play my favourite music was a delight. The sound output was clear with deep thumping bass and levelled minds. I could clearly hear all the instruments being played. The vocals were clear too. Listening to my favourite music on the HomePod transported me into a relaxing, calm space. But if you are one of the millions with your playlist on Spotify, voice commands won't fetch music from the app. I had to manually play the tracks in Spotify app and could airplay on the HomePod.

Smart assistant

Over the years, Amazon has set the benchmark high by continuously enhancing the ecosystem experience. While Apple scores high points, it does not beat Amazon on the smartness bit.

The way Amazon's Echo devices are powered by Alexa, HomePod has got Siri. So, technically, HomePod is the intelligent assistant that can do pretty much everything Siri can do on your iPhone. Besides, it can control compatible devices. HomePod responded to my questions about weather updates, latest news, general knowledge questions, latest cooking recipes, nutritional facts, getting translations and more. I was able to set reminders and alarms too. If granted permissions, HomePod can read the last text message, and even send a text. As Siri on HomePod can be activated by any voice, anybody in the room could ask it to read my messages or send one. That's why I preferred keeping this feature off.

Smart speaker concept, although gaining popularity in the country, is barely over a couple of years old. However, ecosystem products are constantly increasing. But the same doesn't hold true for HomePod. Currently, there are only a handful of HomeKit compatible devices in India. Unlike Syska and Wipro, smart bulbs compatible with Alexa and Google Home are available for around Rs 700, while HomeKit supports Philips Hue Light bulbs, Nanoleaf smart LED lights kit, and Elagato Eve light switch, which are all on the higher side. Homekit also supports D-Link Omna security camera, and Eve smart motion sensor.

A little late to the smart speaker party, but it is the best one when it comes to the sound. There aren't many HomePod compatible smart devices in India, but it's just the beginning. The number of IoT enabled home devices and appliances is on a rise and hopefully it won't be long enough before we see new devices supporting Apple's HomeKit.

