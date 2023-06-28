ASUS ExpertBook B1402 laptop review: A slick laptop for the office going crowd

The ASUS ExpertBook B1402 is a laptop designed specifically for professionals seeking a reliable and efficient computing experience. In this comprehensive review, we will delve into the design, display, performance, connectivity, battery life, and overall user experience of the ASUS ExpertBook B1402.

Design and Display

The ASUS ExpertBook B1402 features a professional design with a sleek Star Black finish. Its 180° lay flat hinge allows for easy screen sharing, making it ideal for collaborative work environments. The laptop boasts a 14" Anti-Glare HD display which is TUV Rheinland Low Bluelight certified, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience even during extended usage.

Operating System and Processor

Equipped with the latest Windows 11 operating system, the ASUS ExpertBook B1402 provides a modern and user-friendly interface, optimised for productivity. Under the hood, users have the option to choose between three powerful Intel processors: the Intel Core i3-1215U, the Intel Core i5-1235U, or the Intel Core i7-1255U. My unit was an i5 one which had adequate performance and smooth multitasking with a lot of the usual applications and browser tabs I have opened on a regular workday.

Graphics and Memory

The graphics capabilities of the ASUS ExpertBook B1402 vary based on the processor configuration. The Intel UHD Graphics accompany the i3 processor, while the Intel Iris Xe Graphics are integrated with the i5 and i7 processors. The i5 version I had with XE graphics provided ample horsepower for day-to-day productivity tasks, casual gaming, and multimedia consumption. The laptop offers a maximum of 48GB DDR4 memory on board. I played Asphalt and Forza Horizon 4 on the laptop on default settings without any hiccups.

Storage and Connectivity

The ASUS ExpertBook B1402 offers storage options, with support for up to a fast 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. This high-speed storage solution not only provides ample space for storing files, documents, and multimedia but also ensures rapid data access and quick boot times.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop is equipped with a range of ports, including a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port with power delivery support, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with display and power delivery support, an HDMI 1.4 port, a 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, and an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port. This ensured that I wasn't living the dongle life while using it as my primary laptop.

Keyboard, Touchpad, and Camera

The ASUS ExpertBook B1402 features a chiclet keyboard with 1.4mm key travel, allowing for comfortable and accurate typing. The spill-resistant keyboard adds an extra layer of protection against accidental liquid spills. Moreover, the touchpad supports Asus Number Pad, which enables users to input numerical data conveniently right from the touchpad. I found the number pad on the touchpad quite useful.

The 720p HD camera was just about okay for quick work video calls, provided there was ample light around.

Audio and More Connectivity

The ASUS Expert B1402's sound quality for multimedia consumption and conference calls was a nice surprise. The built-in speaker and array microphone ensure clear audio output and accurate voice pickup during video conferences. In terms of connectivity, the laptop features Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology, offering high-speed wireless internet connectivity for seamless browsing and file transfers. The Bluetooth 5.3 technology provides efficient wireless connectivity with compatible devices.

Battery Life and Portability

The ASUS Expert B1402 is powered by a 42WHr battery, ensuring a reliable battery life that can sustain long work sessions. Additionally, the inclusion of a TYPE-C 65W AC Adapter with a PD Charger facilitates fast charging, allowing users to quickly replenish the battery when needed. The laptop charger was also able to charge a few of my other peripherals like a tablet as well as my phone.

Built-in Apps, Security, and Durability

The built-in MyASUS provided quick access to system information, support resources, and device settings, making it easy to manage and optimise the laptop. On the security front, the laptop is equipped with a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 and a Kensington Nano Security Slot, ensuring robust data protection and physical security. Furthermore, the laptop is built to comply with the US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard, which guarantees durability and reliability even under harsh operating conditions, While I did not try to throw it around but the built quality seemed sturdy enough in hand.

Conclusion

The ASUS Expert B1402 is an impressive laptop that offers an optimal blend of power, portability, and versatility for professionals. It seems like a solid choice for productivity-driven tasks. The extensive connectivity options, reliable battery life, and thoughtful features, such as the privacy shutter and spill-resistant keyboard, further enhance the overall user experience. Whether you're a business professional, the ASUS Expert B1402 is sure to meet your demanding computing needs with ease. The ASUS ExpertBook B1402 and B1502 will be available at leading Commercial PC channel partners.