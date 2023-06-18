Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) Review: A winning combo?

The Zephyrus G14 has been a crowd favourite, especially among gamers and creators. But Asus had a tough job to update it to take it to the next level. We got a chance to test out the latest generation of the G14 which is suped-up with the new generation of Ryzen chipsets and much more efficient NVIDIA GPUs. But is it really worth the price? Let’s find out.

Size and Design

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) is a compact gaming laptop, as compact as it gets when it comes to machines that can perform. Despite its compact 14-inch form factor, it manages to pack a punch in terms of performance and features. Most of the design is the same. We get the Anime Matrix and a squeaky clean white colour option to make the laptop still stand-out. The keyboard layout and the rubberized texture on them are just a pleasure to type on. Overall, there’s nothing to really complain about the design. However, there's a slight tint to the keys, that make it look slightly off-white when compared to the rest of the area around the keys.

Zephyrus branding on the rib of the laptop

The Asus G14 variant we tested came with four speakers. They are loud enough but are still lacking in comparison to the quality and volume of MacBook Pros.

The trackpad on the G14 is similar to its predecessor, offering a large and accurate surface for smooth navigation. The sturdy build and unique yet understated design make it a powerful combination.



Performance



One of the standout features of this laptop is the GPU. Asus has opted for the Nvidia RTX 4080, which delivers impressive performance. While it may not perform at the same level as it would in a larger laptop, it certainly holds its own and provides an excellent gaming and content creation experience.

The laptop can be configured with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, ensuring good performance for demanding tasks.

The Zephyrus G14 continues to be a gamer's delight

This is the segment where the laptop shines. You can’t expect the same performance as the larger Strix laptops but despite the compact form factor, you’ll be surprised by what the laptop can achieve.

For even demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Dead Space, you can go all the way to over 100 FPS with Ultra settings with raytracing switched on. However, you may not be able to reach 120FPS on the RTX 4080 model due to the limited output.

Regarding heat dissipation, Asus has improved the cooling system in the G14. It features a custom vapor chamber and liquid metal support for 0dB Ambient Cooling. The laptop may not remain completely cool to the touch during casual gaming sessions but the cooling system does help limit it to an extent where it doesn't hamper the performance. The laptop managed sustained performance without thermal throttling.

Also Watch: Our quick take on ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)

Display

The display on the Zephyrus G14 is one of the best you can find in a Windows gaming laptop. It offers a 16:10 Mini LED QHD 165Hz display with Pantone Validation and 100 per cent DCI-P3 color coverage. The display also supports Dolby Vision and features Nebula HDR. The local dimming algorithm manages to create good levels of black and the aspect ratio allows for better screen real estate management. The overall visual experience is satisfying. The display is matte, so you won’t experience the same levels of black as the mini-LED displays on MacBooks.

Another notable feature of the Zephyrus G14 is the AniMe Matrix display on the lid. This unique addition consists of 14,969 CNC-milled holes and 1,449 LEDs, which can be used to display custom animations. It adds a touch of personalization and flair to the laptop, making it stand out from the crowd.

Battery and Connectivity

The G14 supports fast charging up to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes. It gets support for 100W USB Type-C charging. The battery standby is decent and can give you a runtime of around 9 hours with standard browsing and video streaming at almost 70 per cent brightness. In terms of connectivity, you are future-proof with Wi-Fi 6E support and Bluetooth 5.2.

Verdict

Overall, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) is a complete package when it comes to gaming laptops. It combines good performance with stunning visuals in a compact and portable form factor. Its upgraded hardware, improved cooling, impressive display, and unique features make it one of the best options available in the market.

However, it is important to note that the review unit received was a top-spec model with a high price tag of around Rs 2.66 lakh. For those on a tighter budget, there are cheaper variants starting at roughly Rs 1.50 lakh, which come with the RTX 4050, and RTX4060 GPUs. This provides a more affordable option without compromising too much on performance.