Asus Vivobook 14X OLED review: Gorgeous display, speedy performance in a lightweight body

The Asus Vivobook 14X OLED is a Windows 11 laptop that offers a range of features and specifications designed to enhance productivity and deliver a premium user experience. With its powerful hardware, this laptop is a great option for both professionals and casual users alike.

Read on for a review of Asus Vivobook 14X OLED.

Display & Design

One of the exciting aspects of witnessing advanced features become more prevalent in high-end laptops is the hope that these features will eventually trickle down to more affordable options. In this regard, Asus has been leading the way in incorporating impressive displays into their laptops, and the new Vivobook 14X OLED is a prime example.

The Vivobook 14X OLED features a gorgeous 14-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2880x1800 pixels. The OLED technology ensures vibrant colours, deep blacks, and excellent contrast, providing an immersive visual experience. Whether you're editing photos, watching movies, or working on spreadsheets, the display on this laptop kept me glued to it.

Admittedly, there isn't much else to highlight about this laptop. Compromises were inevitably made throughout the rest of the chassis to meet the price target, and the high-resolution display does have its trade-offs, notably in terms of battery life.

Under the Hood

The Vivobook 14X OLED is powered by an Intel Core processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking. The unit I reviewed came with the mighty and latest i9-13900H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. Coupled with 16GB of RAM, it handled demanding tasks with ease, allowing me to run multiple applications simultaneously without experiencing any lag or slowdowns.

Storage is another area where this laptop shines. With a spacious 1TB SSD, you'll have ample room to store all your files, documents, photos, and videos. The SSD not only provides generous storage space but also offers faster boot times and snappy responsiveness, making file transfers and application launches swift and seamless.

The ASUS IceCool thermal technology allows for up to 55W CPU + GPU TDP performance. The fan speed can also be manually changed as needed.

Connectivity

In terms of connectivity, the Vivobook 14X OLED offers a range of options to ensure you stay connected wherever you go. It supports Wi-Fi 802.11ax for fast and reliable wireless internet connectivity. Bluetooth is also available, allowing you to connect wireless peripherals such as mice, keyboards, and headphones effortlessly.

The laptop is equipped with multiple USB ports, including two USB 2.0 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type A) port, and a Thunderbolt 4 (Type C) port, enabling you to connect a variety of devices and peripherals. Additionally, it features an HDMI port, a multi-card slot, and a headphone and mic combo jack, offering versatile connectivity options to suit your needs.

Pricing and Conclusion

Now, let's talk about the price. The Asus Vivobook 14X OLED is priced at Rs. 94,990 in India. The combination of a high-resolution OLED display, powerful hardware, ample storage, and versatile connectivity makes it a compelling choice for users who require a reliable and capable laptop for work, entertainment, and everyday use.

In conclusion, the Asus Vivobook 14X OLED is a Windows 10 Home laptop that ticks almost all the right boxes. If you're in the market for a reliable and feature-packed laptop, the Asus Vivobook 14X OLED should definitely be on your radar.