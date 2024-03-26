ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED review: A balance of power and playfulness

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304MA) emerges as a standout contender, blending sleekness with fun in a beautifully crafted package. Let's dive into what makes this device a coveted companion for both work and play.

Sleek Design, Feather-Light Build

At just 1cm thin and weighing a mere 1kg, the Zenbook S 13 OLED effortlessly slipped into my bag, ready to accompany me on my daily adventures. Crafted from premium materials, its all-metal chassis exudes durability and elegance, while the 180° lay-flat hinge adds a touch of versatility to your viewing experience.

Vibrant Visuals, Immersive Experience

I was dazzled by the brilliance of the 13.3-inch ASUS Lumina OLED display. With a mesmerising 2.8K resolution and a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, every frame comes to life with unparalleled vibrancy and detail. Whether you're editing photos, binge-watching your favourite series, or simply scrolling through social media, the Zenbook S 13 OLED delivers visuals that are nothing short of breathtaking.

Powerhouse Performance, Seamless Connectivity

Underneath its slim profile lies a powerhouse of performance. Equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155U and Intel Evo certification, this laptop effortlessly handles multitasking and demanding applications with ease. Coupled with up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X memory and lightning-fast PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs, you'll experience blazing-fast speeds and smooth responsiveness at every turn. Plus, with a rich array of connectivity options including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.2 Gen 2, staying connected has never been more convenient.

Enduring Battery Life, Rapid Charging

Bid farewell to battery anxiety with the Zenbook S 13 OLED's impressive 63 Wh battery. It delivered around 12 hours of uninterrupted use on a single charge. When it was time to recharge, the fast-charging feature ensured that I was back up and running in no time, with 0-70% charge achieved in under 1 hour via the USB Type-C port.

Eco-Conscious Design, Military-Grade Durability

Beyond its aesthetics and performance, the Zenbook S 13 OLED embodies ASUS's commitment to sustainability and durability. With energy efficiency surpassing ENERGY STAR standards by 43% and a design crafted for carbon neutrality using recycled metals and plastics, you can feel good about reducing your environmental footprint without compromising on quality. Plus, with US military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification, rest assured that this laptop is built to withstand the rigours of everyday use.

Comfortable Typing, Intuitive Navigation

Enhancing your productivity further is the Zenbook S 13 OLED's comfortable keyboard with an 18.7 mm pitch and 1.1 mm key travel, providing a satisfying typing experience that's conducive to long hours of work. Meanwhile, the large touchpad offers precise navigation with multitouch gesture support, making it a breeze to navigate through documents and applications with ease.

In summary, the 2024 Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304MA) strikes a harmonious balance between style, performance, and sustainability, making it a versatile companion for modern-day professionals and multimedia enthusiasts alike.