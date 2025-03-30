Boat TAG review: Budget-friendly tracking for Android users

Misplacing your keys, wallet, or luggage can ruin your day, and solutions like Apple’s AirTags have long been popular, but at a premium price. Enter boAt TAG, a budget geo-tracking device aimed squarely at Android users, promising decent performance at around a third of an AirTag’s price. But does affordability mean significant trade-offs?

Priced at just ₹1,299, the TAG integrates seamlessly with Google’s Find My Device, leveraging Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology to provide semi-real-time tracking. While the TAG won’t pinpoint exact locations as precisely as AirTags, it does offer reliable tracking, especially within Bluetooth range. Its strongest feature is the built-in 80dB alarm. A high-pitched beep that loudly alerts you to your item’s whereabouts, proving particularly useful in noisy or crowded environments.

Setting up the TAG is straightforward. Since it doesn’t require a SIM card, you simply pair it with your Android device, and you’re good to go. Its year-long battery life means minimal maintenance, and the user-replaceable battery, bundled spare, durable lanyard, and adhesive pads included are thoughtful additions, highlighting convenience and sustainability.

However, accuracy is where the TAG shows its limitations. While the semi-real-time tracking via Google’s Find My Device is adequate for most scenarios, it falls short of the precision and direction-specific guidance provided by Apple’s AirTags. If you’re looking for pinpoint accuracy or direction tracking, this may disappoint.

Privacy-wise, boAt thoughtfully includes alerts for unknown trackers, notifying users if a foreign TAG is detected nearby, essential protection in today’s privacy-conscious world.

Build quality is decent, though not premium. It’s lightweight and unobtrusive, designed for practical, everyday use rather than luxury appeal. While it’s robust enough for regular use, don’t expect it to withstand extreme conditions or rough handling for prolonged periods.

Ultimately, the boAt TAG is about accessibility, affordability, and practicality. At roughly one-third the price of an AirTag, it does exactly what most casual users will need, reliably alerting you to misplaced items through an audible beep and general location tracking. Precision enthusiasts or Apple ecosystem users might prefer pricier alternatives, but Android users seeking an affordable, dependable tracking device for daily items will find great value in the TAG.