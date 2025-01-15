DailyObjects Loop review: A slick Qi2-certified 10,000 mAh powerbank

As someone who juggles multiple Apple devices daily - my AirPods Pro 2, iPhone 16 Plus, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 - a reliable power bank is essential. After a week of using the DailyObjects Loop Universal Aluminium Power Bank 10000 mAh - Titanium, I can confidently say it’s been a sleek, stylish, and practical addition to my tech arsenal.

The moment I unboxed it, I was impressed by its titanium finish and minimalist design. It feels premium, thanks to the aluminium casing, and is refreshingly lightweight for a 10,000 mAh power bank. The smooth metallic body fits easily into my work bag or even my coat pocket when I’m on the move. I’ve dropped it once already (oops), but thankfully, the sturdy build kept it unscathed.

This power bank has been a lifesaver during busy days. It charged my iPhone 16 Plus from around 20% to 80% in just about 40 minutes, thanks to its fast-charging support. I’ve used it to juice up my Apple Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods Pro 2 simultaneously, and it performed flawlessly. I especially loved that it didn’t slow down when charging two devices at once—perfect for my multitasking life.

The 10,000 mAh capacity is just enough to charge my iPhone twice fully, with enough left over for my AirPods. While it doesn’t offer the immense capacity of larger power banks, its slim profile makes it the perfect trade-off for portability.

What I Loved

1. Sleek Design: The titanium finish looks stunning alongside my Apple devices - it feels like it belongs in Apple’s ecosystem.

2. Fast Charging: It really saved me during a recent flight delay, quickly reviving my iPhone and AirPods so I could stay connected.

3. Multi-Device Support: Charging both my watch and AirPods at once is such a convenience - it’s small but makes a big difference.

I did notice the power bank gets a bit warm after 30 - 40 minutes of continuous use, especially when fast charging. It’s nothing alarming, but it’s something to keep in mind.

On a typical day, I start with a fully charged power bank. By the afternoon, after topping up my iPhone 16 Plus and Apple Watch Ultra 2, there’s still enough power left to get my AirPods Pro 2 ready for a late-night walk. Recently, during a hectic conference, the power bank became my go-to, ensuring my devices never ran out of juice despite a long day of use.

If you’re an Apple user like me, you’ll appreciate how seamlessly the DailyObjects Loop Universal Aluminium Power Bank fits into your lifestyle. It’s not just functional - it’s stylish enough to sit on your desk next to your Apple Watch charger and iPhone stand. The premium build makes it an excellent choice for everyday use.