Dell Precision 3470 Review: Precision in motion

As a professional on the move, I'm always on the lookout for ways to improve my productivity and efficiency. One way I can do that is by upgrading to a faster, more secure machine. The Dell Precision 3470 aims to be the tool that will not only help the user perform better on the go but also become a no-compromise workstation. We at Business Today got the chance to test out the Precision 3470 laptop to review its performance as a day-to-day primary workstation.

The Dell Precision 3470 laptop we reviewed came with the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1270P with 12 cores and 16 threads. The machine has a base frequency of 2.20 GHz and a maximum frequency of 4.8 GHz. Our particular machine comes with 16GB DDR5 SDRAM.

Performance

A workstation needs to deliver a no-compromise experience and the Dell Precision 3470 is no slouch. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i7-1270P with 12 cores, 16 threads and 16 GB RAM (15.2 GB usable).

To get the numbers out of the way, on Geekbench, the laptop managed to get a respectful 924 in the single core score and 5373 in the multi-core score.

Now coming to the real-world experience, the Dell Precision 3470 easily went through daily tasks including opening and closing a substantial number of live tabs, browsers and applications.

The 12 cores perform well in applications. This also means better handling of tasks like video editing, 3D rendering, and scientific simulations. Multitasking was a breeze during our testing phase.

Display

The display on this professional laptop is decent but has a few limitations. One issue is that it does not get too bright, which can make it difficult to view in well-lit environments. This can be a problem for users who frequently work outdoors but should work just fine in office environments.The colour reproduction on the laptop display is decent but don’t expect an oomph when it comes to vibrancy.



The laptop does come with some nifty features like ‘Intelligent Privacy’ which keep sensitive data private by texturizing and turning on SafeScreen when an onlooker is detected and dims the PC when you look away. The laptop also comes with a feature that warns you if others are looking over your shoulder or looking at your screen from the side.

Keyboard

The keys are squishy with an ample amount of travel. The keyboard is of standard 14-inch laptop size. It will be easy to migrate to the keyboard from another similarly size laptop. What I missed was the satisfying clicky feel. On the plus side, the keys are extremely silent.

Dell Precision 3470 Design

Design

The overall design is pretty standard for a professional laptop launched in 2022. The laptop is not slim by conventional means but it is light at a starting weight of 1.50 kg. The laptop is not slim in the conventional sense. The peak thickness is just under an inch. However, the thickness helps in more efficient cooling. In terms of display, the left and right bezels are pretty slim. However, the top and bottom bezels are sizeable. The overall size of the laptop is compact.

In conclusion, the Dell Precision 3470 is a powerful, no-compromise workstation that is built to deliver excellent performance and efficiency. With its 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1270P processor this laptop can easily handle daily tasks and multitasking. The laptop does have some limitations, such as a display that is not very enough, but it does come with other useful features such as ‘Intelligent Privacy’ and a warning system when someone is looking over your shoulder. The keyboard is not particularly satisfying to type on, but the keys are quiet. The overall design of the laptop is standard, and the weight and size are compact, making it easy to carry around. This laptop is a good option for professionals who prioritize performance and productivity.

