Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner review: The vacuum that picks itself up

I recently tried out the Dyson Big Ball Canister Vacuum, hoping for a vacuum with strong suction and easy manoeuvrability. This model comes with Dyson’s ball technology, a self-righting mechanism, and a carbon-fibre turbine cleaner head, all designed to make cleaning more efficient and hassle-free.

Suction Power & Filtration

With 205 Air Watts (AW) of suction power, this vacuum does a solid job picking up dirt and dust across different floor types. I tried it on tiled as well as carpeted surfaces, and it did the job without any problems. Dyson's Radial Root Cyclone Technology seems to improve airflow and capture fine dust well. If you have dust allergies, you would really appreciate the washable lifetime filter, which should help keep indoor air cleaner.

Self-Righting & Manoeuvrability

One of the biggest annoyances with canister vacuums is that they tend to tip over, but this one has self-righting technology, which means it picks itself up even if it falls. I found that really helpful, though it still took some getting used to. The ball technology does make it easier to steer, though not as smoothly as I had hoped in tighter spaces.

If you have toddlers in your space or pets who might knock over the vacuum cleaner, this one is immune to those problems.

No-Touch Bin Emptying

This is one my favourite features of the Dyson Big Ball. It has a 1.6L dust bin, which is a decent size, and the no-touch emptying system is supremely convenient. After cleaning out my apartment, I didn’t have to dig around to remove debris, which is a plus when dealing with a deep clean session. Moreover, if you have pets, the pet hair problem will also be easily solved with this vacuum cleaner.

Versatile Cleaning with the 360° Wand

The long-reach wand extends up to 125 cm, which made it easier to clean ceilings and shelves. The 360° articulation helps with tight spaces, though I still found some angles a bit awkward.

Cons

While the Dyson Big Ball is very impressive, there were some things I didn't necessarily like:

At 8 kg, it can be problematic for some people to use.

The design can take some adjustment if you're used to upright vacuums.

Should you buy Dyson Big Ball?

If you want a powerful canister vacuum and don’t mind a bit of weight, the Dyson Big Ball vacuum cleaner is worth considering. The self-righting design, strong suction, and versatile attachments make cleaning easier, though it does take some time to adjust to the style.

For me, the lack of maintenance, no-touch bin emptying, and washable filter make it a practical option. It's priced at ₹29,900, which can be pricey for some people. But what I really appreciate is that Dyson gives you a 5-year warranty on the vacuum cleaner, which makes the deal a little sweeter.