Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N Review: A Smart Portable Projector That Gets Almost Everything Right

One of the EF-22N's biggest strengths is its simplicity. Unlike conventional projectors that often require a fixed installation and repeated adjustments, Epson has designed this to be picked up, placed almost anywhere and ready to use within seconds.

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The integrated stand offers 360-degree horizontal rotation and 150-degree vertical tilt, making it easy to project onto a wall, ceiling or virtually any flat surface. Paired with Epson's automatic focus, keystone correction and screen fitting, the projector does most of the heavy lifting itself.

During my testing, the auto-framing feature proved remarkably reliable. On a clean, obstruction-free wall, it consistently produced a perfectly aligned image without any intervention. Manual adjustment is available and occasionally necessary, particularly in trickier environments, but most users are unlikely to need it often.

The laser light source also powers up in under six seconds, meaning there's very little waiting before you're watching content… unless you have bad internet connectivity.

Google TV done right

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Many projectors still depend on external streaming devices, but the EF-22N integrates Google TV out of the box, complete with support for Netflix, YouTube and other major streaming platforms.

More importantly, the software experience is excellent. Even after months of regular use, the interface remains responsive, apps launch quickly, and navigation feels almost as fluid as a modern smart television.

Picture Quality

On paper, the EF-22N offers a Full HD (1920x1080) resolution, HDR10 and HLG support, 1,000 lumens of colour and white brightness, and a claimed contrast ratio exceeding 5,000,000:1.

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In everyday use, those specifications translate into an enjoyable viewing experience. Naturally, image quality is at its best in dimly lit environments, but what genuinely surprised me was how usable the projector remained during the day. Even with a moderate amount of sunlight entering the room, the picture stayed bright enough for casual viewing without immediately reaching for the curtains.

The projector can produce an image of up to 150 inches, making films and sporting events feel considerably more immersive than a conventional television. I saw the entirety of the 2026 FIFA World Cup using this projector, and that meant that my house was the default destination for all viewing parties.

Connectivity: Everything you need

The EF-22N also gets the basics right when it comes to connectivity. Around the back, you'll find an HDMI (ARC) port, a USB-A port for media playback or powering accessories, a Mini-USB port and a 3.5mm audio output for connecting wired speakers or headphones. Wireless connectivity includes dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, allowing you to pair external speakers, headphones or game controllers with ease.

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In day-to-day use, I rarely found myself reaching for the ports thanks to the built-in Google TV platform. However, having HDMI readily available meant I could quickly hook up a gaming console or laptop without any fuss. It's not the widest selection of ports you'll find on a projector, but for its intended audience, the essentials are all here.

Better sound than expected

Audio is often the weakest aspect of portable projectors, but Epson has done a commendable job here.

The built-in dual 5W speakers with Dolby Audio are capable of filling a medium-sized living room with ease. Dialogue remains clear, while movies and television programmes carry enough presence that I rarely felt compelled to connect an external speaker.

While a dedicated soundbar will always outperform integrated speakers, many users may find the onboard system perfectly sufficient for everyday entertainment.

One feature that can be overprotective

The EF-22N includes an eye-protection system that automatically reduces the laser output whenever someone walks in front of the projector. It's a thoughtful safety feature, particularly for households with children.

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However, in practice, it can be overly sensitive. During testing, even someone briefly leaning into the projection path or even the edge of a table could interrupt playback, occasionally becoming more intrusive than helpful. It's hardly a deal-breaker, but it is one area where Epson could improve the user experience.

Verdict

After months of regular use, the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22N has proven itself to be far more than a portable projector. It combines a sharp Full HD image, reliable automatic image correction, responsive Google TV software, surprisingly capable built-in speakers and a flexible design that encourages you to use it anywhere in the house.

The official MRP of Rs 1,10,999 is undoubtedly steep, especially when there are several 1080p smart projectors from brands such as Lumio, ViewSonic, XGIMI and others available for considerably less. On paper, they all promise Full HD resolution, smart features and a large projected image. So why spend more on the Epson?

The answer lies in the overall experience rather than the resolution alone. Resolution is just one piece of the puzzle. Over the past few months, what stood out wasn't that the EF-22N is a 1080p projector…it was how consistently well it performed every single time I turned it on. The laser light source delivers more consistent brightness over its lifespan than lamp-based alternatives, the automatic image correction is among the best I've used, Google TV feels polished and responsive, and the built-in speakers are genuinely good enough to skip an external sound system for casual viewing. Add Epson's established expertise in projection technology, better colour reproduction and a maintenance-free laser engine, and you begin to understand where the premium goes.

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Cheaper projectors often make compromises to hit a lower price point. It could be slower software, weaker speakers, less accurate autofocus, inconsistent keystone correction or lower perceived brightness. None of those issues individually are deal-breakers, but together they affect how often you'll actually want to use the projector. The EF-22N avoids most of those compromises, making it feel far more refined than many rivals in the same resolution class.

Essentially, it is an extremely reliable plug-and-play solution.

If you can find it retailing for under Rs 80,000, as it often does during sales, it becomes significantly easier to recommend. While it isn't the projector to buy if you're simply chasing the lowest cost per inch of screen size, it is one of the best options for buyers who want a premium, hassle-free home entertainment experience. It's a projector that doesn't constantly remind you you're using a projector, and after living with it for an extended period of time, that's perhaps its biggest strength.