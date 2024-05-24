HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop review: The jack of all trades, master of some

The HP Envy x360 line has long been a staple in the world of premium mid-range convertibles, offering a blend of style, performance, and versatility. The latest iteration, specifically the 14-inch fc0078tu model I reviewed, continues this tradition, boasting an attractive design, a vibrant OLED display, and the latest Intel Core Ultra 5 processor. But does it do enough to stand out in a crowded market? Let's dive in.

Design and Build: Familiar Yet Refined

The Envy x360 14 embraces a familiar design language, sporting a sleek aluminium chassis. It's undeniably attractive, exuding a sense of understated elegance that should appeal to both students and professionals. The build quality is solid, with minimal flex in the keyboard deck and display lid.

At 1.44kg, the Envy x360 14 is light enough for comfortable portability, and its compact dimensions make it easy to slip into a backpack. The 360-degree hinge feels robust and allows for seamless transitions between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes.

Display and Sound: OLED Delight

The star of the show is undoubtedly the 14-inch OLED display. With a sharp 2880 x 1800 resolution, vibrant colours that pop, and deep blacks that OLED is known for, the visual experience is truly immersive. Whether you're binge-watching your favourite shows, editing photos, or simply browsing the web, the display is a delight to use. The 400 nits SDR brightness is sufficient for indoor use, though outdoor visibility might be a challenge in direct sunlight.

Complementing the impressive display are dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen. While they lack a bit of bass, the audio output is clear, loud, and surprisingly rich for a laptop of this size.

Performance: A Reliable Workhorse

Powering the Envy x360 14 is the Intel Core Ultra 5 125U processor. It's a capable chip that handles everyday tasks with ease. Multitasking is a breeze, and even light photo and video editing are within reach. However, don't expect to be gaming at high settings, as the integrated Intel Graphics are best suited for casual titles and less demanding workloads.

The 16GB of onboard LPDDR5 RAM ensures smooth performance, and the 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD provides speedy boot times.

Keyboard and Touchpad: A Mixed Bag

The Envy x360 14 features a full-sized keyboard with a comfortable typing experience. The keys are well-spaced and offer decent travel, making it easy to type accurately for extended periods. However, the "darker atmospheric blue" backlit keys might take some getting used to, as the contrast isn't ideal in all lighting conditions.

The HP Imagepad is spacious and responsive, offering accurate tracking and smooth scrolling. However, the integrated click buttons feel a tad stiff and require a firmer press than we'd prefer.

Connectivity and Ports: Covering the Essentials

On the connectivity front, the Envy x360 14 covers the essentials, though some users might find the port selection a bit limited. You get two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports (supporting Power Delivery and DisplayPort), a USB-A port, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and an HDMI 2.1 port. Unfortunately, there's no microSD card reader, which might be a drawback for photographers and content creators.

Battery Life: A Full Day's Work

HP claims up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, and in our testing, the Envy x360 14 came close to that mark with moderate use. You can realistically expect around 8 hours of mixed usage, which should be enough to get you through a full workday or school day.

Software and Extras: Bloatware Be Gone

The Envy x360 14 ships with Windows 11 Home and a surprisingly minimal amount of bloatware. HP does include some useful utilities, such as HP Support Assistant and HP Smart for managing your printer and other HP devices. Additionally, you get a one-month subscription to Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is a nice bonus for casual gamers.

Conclusion: A Well-Rounded Performer with a Few Quirks

The HP Envy x360 14 is a compelling option for anyone looking for a stylish and versatile 2-in-1 laptop. Its gorgeous OLED display, solid performance, and all-day battery life make it a great choice for both productivity and entertainment. While the keyboard backlighting and limited port selection might be minor drawbacks for some, the Envy x360 14 offers a well-rounded package that's hard to ignore, especially at its price point of Rs 1,07,999.