Poco X7 Pro review: Redefining the mid-range landscape?

The mid-range smartphone market is a fiercely competitive arena, and the Poco X7 Pro has entered the fray with a bold proposition: flagship-level performance and features at a price that doesn't break the bank. At ₹27,999, it’s generating significant buzz, promising a potent processor, a captivating display, and impressive battery life. But does the reality match the hype?

Design and Build: A Bold Departure

Poco's polycarbonate frame keeps the weight down, a welcome consideration for a phone packing so much power. The real star, however, is the rear panel. The Nebula Green colour scheme is undeniably eye-catching.

One of the most surprising elements is the Poco X7 Pro’s IP69 rating, a level of ingress protection rarely seen even in higher-end smartphones. Coupled with Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the display, this phone feels robust and ready to withstand the rigours of daily use, offering a level of durability that goes beyond mere aesthetics.

While the 8mm thickness and 200g weight might seem slightly bulky, it’s a trade-off that's understandable considering the massive 6550mAh battery that fuels the phone. The layout is standard – a power button and volume rocker on the right side, a Type-C port, SIM tray, and loudspeaker at the bottom, and a secondary mic with an IR blaster at the top. A small but thoughtful design element is the accent on the power button, which adds a touch of finesse. Overall, the build quality feels solid and the design is a welcome departure from the norm, demonstrating that you don’t need to mimic a flagship to look and feel premium.

Display: A Visual Feast

The Poco X7 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it's a true highlight of the device. The flat display is surrounded by relatively thin bezels, although the chin is slightly thicker than the other sides. The real magic lies in its brightness; with a peak of 3200 nits, it’s among the brightest displays in its segment, ensuring excellent outdoor visibility, even under direct sunlight.

Beyond brightness, the display excels at colour reproduction thanks to its 12-bit colour depth and support for Dolby Vision. This, coupled with Widevine L1 certification, transforms the phone into a portable entertainment hub, perfect for watching movies and TV shows. The addition of Gorilla Glass 7i and a pre-applied screen protector reinforces the focus on durability. The viewing experience is nothing short of superb - vibrant, clear, and fluid, making it a pleasure to use for everything from browsing the web to gaming.

Camera: Capable, but Not Class-Leading

The camera setup on the Poco X7 Pro is where some compromises become evident. The dual-camera system comprises a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, a 20MP selfie camera is housed in a punch-hole cutout. The 50MP main sensor utilises Sony's LYT-600 sensor with a wide f/1.5 aperture for enhanced light capture.

The main 50MP camera is generally impressive, capturing detailed and well-exposed photos across a variety of lighting conditions. It handles daytime shots with aplomb, and even excels in low-light situations, with colours remaining rich and accurate. The inclusion of both Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) ensures that videos are smooth, particularly when recording at up to 4K resolution at 60fps. The camera UI is familiar to Xiaomi users – intuitive and packed with features like portrait mode, dual-camera video, and a 50MP mode.

However, the 8MP ultra-wide sensor is less impressive, lacking the detail and clarity of the main sensor. It does provide versatility, but its limitations are noticeable, especially when compared to the main camera’s performance. Similarly, the 20MP selfie camera delivers respectable results, particularly in portrait mode with good edge detection, though it may not be the absolute best. The dual camera setup performs adequately but doesn't quite match the lofty expectations set by some of its other specifications.

Performance: A Powerhouse for the Price

The Poco X7 Pro’s performance is one of its standout features. It’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor, a relatively new chipset built on a 4nm process that offers a substantial improvement over previous mid-range MediaTek offerings. This is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of fast UFS 4.0 storage.

The results are immediately apparent: the phone feels incredibly smooth and responsive during everyday use, whether scrolling through social media, browsing the web, or multitasking between apps. The ample RAM ensures that apps stay loaded in the background, without the need for constant reloading. The 120Hz refresh rate display adds to the fluidity, making the phone feel more responsive and premium.

Gaming is where the Dimensity 8400 Ultra truly shines. Games load quickly, and the phone can handle even graphically intensive titles with ease, while the ample RAM ensures that games remain loaded in memory. The phone manages heat effectively, even during extended gaming sessions, with no noticeable performance throttling.

Benchmark results reinforce its performance claims, with the Dimensity 8400 Ultra outperforming many older flagship chips from Qualcomm. The device performs exceptionally in stress tests, proving that the chip's potential is consistent even when pushed to its limits. This makes it one of the most powerful phones in its price bracket, offering performance that is often reserved for significantly more expensive devices.

Software and AI Features: A Mixed Bag

The Poco X7 Pro is among the first phones to launch with HyperOS 2.0 out of the box. This offers a slightly refined user experience over MIUI, with smooth animations and further integration of the 120Hz refresh rate across both system and third-party apps. However, visual changes from the previous UI are minimal.

Unfortunately, the long-standing issue of pre-installed bloatware remains. While most of these apps can be easily uninstalled, a cleaner, more streamlined experience right from the start would be a welcome change.

The AI features included in HyperOS, such as the AI eraser, image upscaler, and AI text tools, are interesting but are somewhat limited in functionality. They require additional module downloads and rely on an active internet connection to function. In practice, the AI eraser works well for removing small objects but falters when faced with larger or complex elements. Similarly, the image expansion feature performs adequately with simple photos, but struggles when there are multiple elements or complex background details. These AI capabilities, while intriguing, need further refinement.

Battery: An Endurance Champion

The battery life of the Poco X7 Pro is exceptional, thanks to its large 6550mAh battery. It easily provides a full day of use even under heavy loads, and lighter users might even be able to squeeze two days of use. The included 90W fast charger is a welcome addition, charging the phone from near empty to 50% in just 18 minutes and achieving a full charge in under an hour. This impressive charging speed coupled with the excellent battery life makes the phone a perfect companion for users who are always on the go.

Verdict: Is the Poco X7 Pro Worth It?

The Poco X7 Pro presents a compelling package at ₹27,999. Its strengths are numerous - a potent processor, a stunning display, exceptional battery life, and robust build quality. While it’s not flawless - the camera setup and AI features are areas that could be improved - the overall experience is outstanding, making it one of the most compelling mid-range smartphones available right now.

If you are someone looking for a device that prioritises performance, a great viewing experience, and exceptional battery life, the Poco X7 Pro should be high on your list. The minor drawbacks are easily overshadowed by its strengths, making it a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone segment and a phone that undoubtedly lives up to most of the hype surrounding it.