Rapoo MI Edition Keyboard & Gaming Mouse review: Compact, stylish, and fan‑friendly

Rapoo’s latest collaboration with the Mumbai Indians brings stylish peripherals tailored for daily productivity and casual gaming, but do these branded accessories offer more than just fan appeal?

Design & Build

Both the keyboard and mouse share the Mumbai Indians’ deep‑blue and white colour scheme, finished with subtle team branding, ideal for fans seeking style without visual clutter. The keyboard has a sleek aluminium‑alloy chassis just 5.3 mm thick, while the mouse sports a smooth, ergonomic silhouette.

Keyboard Highlights (E9050L MI Edition)

• Compact form‑factor: 78‑key layout, low‑profile scissor keys in a sturdy aluminium frame.

• Multi‑mode wireless: Bluetooth 4.0/5.0 plus 2.4 GHz USB receiver; quick‑switch button allows hassle‑free device pairing.

Mouse Highlights (8000M MI Edition)

• Versatile connectivity: Bluetooth 3.0/4.0 and 2.4 GHz USB receiver, enabling effortless toggling.

• Reliable tracking: 1300 DPI sensor offers accurate performance across daily office tasks and light gaming.

• Quiet operation: Silent‑click buttons reduce noise, ideal for open spaces or late‑night use.

Performance & Practicality

In everyday use, the keyboard delivers crisp, responsive typing in a space‑saving format—perfect for minimal desk setups. The mouse complements this with smooth tracking and low‑latency switchover between devices, making it well‑suited to productivity work and casual gaming.

Who It’s For & Final Verdict

This duo is a strong pick for Mumbai Indians fans who want sleek, functional peripherals that easily connect to multiple devices. It balances form and function well, but if you’re a competitive gamer craving ultra‑high DPI, programmable buttons or mechanical keys, you might find it falls short.

Verdict: Stylish, well‑built, and versatile, ideal for fan-centric everyday use, though its feature set remains basic.