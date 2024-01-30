Realme 12 Pro+ 5G review: A new mid-range superstar?

Realme's foray into the flagship smartphone arena with the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G is a bold step forward, showcasing the company's ambition to compete with established players in the market. Positioned as the "Next-gen Imagery Flagship," let's see what this smartphone has in store for you in this review.

Performance

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G delivers commendable performance and connectivity capabilities. Whether you're multitasking, gaming, or streaming content, the device handles everyday tasks with ease.

From multitasking, and app loading times to simply using the phone for playing games, it was a breeze to use. I played games like Genshin Impact, PUBG and Asphalt 9 and while being a little warm to the touch, which is expected while gaming, it ran smoothly without many hiccups.

Camera

Undoubtedly, the standout feature of the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G is its periscope telephoto lens, boasting a big sensor size and optical zoom capabilities. The smartphone image quality and stability, particularly in low-light conditions. The addition of 120X SuperZoom digital zoom further extends its photography capabilities, allowing users to capture distant subjects with clarity. However, while the periscope lens excels in certain scenarios, it struggles to maintain consistency across different lighting conditions, occasionally resulting in underwhelming results.

Design and Display

Collaborating with luxury watchmaker Ollivier Savéo, Realme has crafted a smartphone to exude sophistication. And they might have actually done just that as many around me were quick to comment on the phone's design and called it chic and premium-looking.

From the ultra-light form factor to the premium vegan leather finish, every aspect of the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G's design screams elegance. How the phone will handle long-term wear and tear remains to be seen.

With a 120Hz curved vision display, the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G offers an immersive viewing experience that rivals its competitors.

UI and Other Features

Running on Realme UI 5.0, based on Android 14, the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G offers a range of intuitive features aimed at enhancing the user experience. From File Dock to Flash Capsule, the device incorporates several software enhancements designed to streamline daily tasks. And while the phone still features some pesky preinstalled apps, the reduced number of them is much appreciated.

With a 5000mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC charging, the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G was charged throughout the day and provided a quick charge when needed.

A Jack of All Trades?

In conclusion, the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G showcases innovation and ambition. Having received 3 software updates since I started reviewing the device in quick succession, there are hopes that more bug fixes and improvements are incoming.

This phone could definitely quench your thirst for a premium-looking mid-range device. The Realme 12 Pro+ 5G comes in 3 colours - Submarine Blue, Navigator Beige, and Explorer Red (exclusively available in India).