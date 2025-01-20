Realme 14 Pro+ review: A feature-packed powerhouse in the ₹30,000 range

Realme has launched its latest flagship in the number series, the Realme 14 Pro+, aiming to deliver a premium experience at an affordable price. Packed with an upgraded display, improved cameras, and a larger battery, this device stands out as a strong contender in the mid-range segment. After extensive use, here’s a comprehensive review.

Display, Hardware, and Design

The 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display is a visual treat. With 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, and 1500 nits peak brightness, the screen delivers vibrant colours and sharp details, making it ideal for multimedia consumption. The 42° curved edges and slim 1.6mm bezels give it a modern, premium feel.

The Realme 14 Pro+ introduces a unique temperature-sensitive, colour-changing rear panel, exclusive to its white variant. When exposed to temperatures below 16°C, the panel undergoes a transformation, revealing stunning blue waves that create a pearl-like effect. Fortunately, Delhi’s winter chill provided the perfect conditions to test this feature, and the colour change added an eye-catching touch to the phone’s design.

There's also a vegan bio-based suede leather back (in Suede Grey) option that feels luxurious and is also skin-friendly. The Bikaner Purple version adds a unique, India-specific design inspired by the city’s architectural heritage.

Despite packing a 6000mAh battery, the phone is lightweight at under 200 grams, with excellent weight distribution.

Its TÜV Rheinland Certification and IP66/IP68/IP69 ratings ensure durability against water, dust, and shocks, making it ideal for rugged use.

Camera

Rear Cameras:

• 50MP Sony IMX896 (main) with OIS

• 8MP ultra-wide

• 50MP Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto

Front Camera:

• 32MP shooter

Daylight photography is superb, with sharp details, vivid colours, and excellent dynamic range. The 3x periscope telephoto lens allows for impressive optical zoom, while in-sensor zoom up to 6x provides additional versatility. Low-light performance is solid, with good noise control and detailed night shots using AI-enhanced Night Mode.

Portraits are crisp, with accurate edge detection, and the ultra-wide lens performs decently for landscapes. The front camera delivers clear selfies, though minor over-smoothing is noticeable.

Video recording supports 4K at 30fps with stabilisation, but ultra-steady video is limited to 1080p at 60fps. While the 120x zoom is a headline feature, quality diminishes significantly beyond 20x.

Performance and Software

Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, the Realme 14 Pro+ handles everyday tasks and demanding games like BGMI and Genshin Impact with ease. Its 13,329mm² graphite cooling ensures the phone remains cool under pressure, while the Adreno 810 GPU offers smooth gaming performance.

Running on Android 15 with Realme UI 6, the software is polished and responsive, featuring AI enhancements like AI Snap Mode and AI Eraser 2.0. However, bloatware remains a drawback, with pre-installed apps that reappear after resets.

Realme promises two years of Android updates and three years of security patches, which is decent but lags behind competitors offering longer support cycles.

Battery Life and Charging

The 6000mAh battery provides impressive endurance, lasting two full days on moderate use. Even with heavy usage, I consistently achieved 6+ hours of screen-on time. The 80W SuperVOOC charger replenishes 50% of the battery in just 24 minutes, while a full charge takes under an hour.

Features like smart charging and the option to cap charging at 80% help prolong battery health.

Multimedia and Connectivity

The stereo speakers deliver clear and loud audio, although the absence of Dolby Atmos is noticeable in this price range. The 1.5K AMOLED display is excellent for streaming, with HDR10 support on YouTube but limited support on Netflix.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G, with robust call quality and carrier aggregation. However, the absence of NFC feels like a missed opportunity.

Verdict: Should You Buy It?

The Realme 14 Pro+ is an excellent mid-range smartphone that delivers a premium experience. Its vibrant curved display, powerful cameras, long-lasting battery, and durable design make it a standout choice in the ₹30,000 segment.

Realme 14 Pro+ Pricing

• 8GB + 128GB: ₹29,999

• 8GB + 256GB: ₹31,999

• 12GB + 256GB: ₹34,999