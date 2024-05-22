realme GT 6T review: A mid-ranger punching above its weight

Alright, let's cut through the marketing fluff and get down to brass tacks. The realme GT 6T is a mid-range phone trying hard to play in the big leagues. Does it succeed? Well, it’s complicated.

First off, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 is a beast for this price point. Forget choppy scrolling or laggy apps, this phone flies. I threw some demanding games at it, cranked up the settings, and it barely flinched. The "performance control centre" is a neat touch, letting you fine-tune the CPU and GPU for even more oomph.

The screen, though. Oh boy, that screen. 6000 nits peak brightness means you can use this thing under a spotlight and still see what you're doing. Seriously, it's blindingly bright. And the colours? Vibrant, punchy, beautiful. The 120Hz refresh rate makes everything feel smooth as butter. The 8T LTPO tech dynamically adjusts the refresh rate to save battery, which is again a nice touch.

Battery life is solid thanks to the massive 5500mAh battery. realme's crammed in a ton of AI-powered charging tech to squeeze every bit of juice out of it. They even boast about how their "Life Mode" extends battery lifespan. We'll see about that in the long run, but for now, it charges insanely fast with the 120W charger.

The camera system is a mixed bag. The 50MP main sensor can capture some pretty detailed shots, especially with the fancy "Hyper Light Engine" doing its magic. The 8MP wide-angle lens is just okay, nothing to write home about. Low-light performance is decent, thanks to the "ProLight 2.0" algorithm, but don't expect miracles.

The design is...interesting. They're going for a "nano-mirror" vibe, which translates to a shiny back panel that feels a bit plasticky. It's not bad, just not as premium-feeling as I expected.

realme also packed in a dedicated privacy chipset, which is a cool feature, even if I'm not sure how much I need it. You also get a whopping 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which is frankly overkill for a phone like this.

Overall, the realme GT 6T is a solid phone that punches above its weight in terms of performance and display. The camera is decent, the battery life is great, and the design is unique, if not a bit divisive. If you're looking for a powerful mid-ranger that won't break the bank, this one's definitely worth a look.