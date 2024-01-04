Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus First Impressions: A Visual Delight

The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus hits hard from the moment you hold it. The first thing that struck me was the design. It's sleek and comes in a fusion of colours - Fusion Black, Fusion White, and Fusion Purple. I have been using the Fusion Purple variant in which the colours pop without being over the top. The 3D curved front, coupled with ultra-thin bezels, creates an immersive screen experience that's hard to look away from.

Speaking of the screen, that 6.67" AMOLED display is a visual treat. The 1.5K resolution? It's crisp, and the colours... they're vibrant, lifelike, almost like they're jumping off the screen. Plus, the 120Hz refresh rate makes things smooth as butter, whether I'm scrolling or gaming.

Now, let's talk about the camera it features a 200MP main lens and the in-sensor zoom with 2X, and 4X lossless zoom seems impressive. I took some shots, and the detail, even when I zoomed in, was great.

Performance-wise, this device is quite capable. The MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra keeps everything running fast and snappy. Multitasking feels like a breeze. And with 120W HyperCharge, it took about 20 minutes from 0-100%. I have tried playing games like Genshin Impact, COD Mobile and Asphalt 9 on the phone and they ran without noticeable stutter and the colours really popped on the AMOLED display.

The in-display fingerprint sensor works fine, and the IP68 rating along with the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus gives this phone a sense of durability.

The software's clean, too. MIUI 14 on Android 13 feels familiar yet refined. It will also be among the first devices in 2024 to receive the highly anticipated HyperOS update.

Overall, this device feels like a solid mid-range package. It's got the looks, the performance, and that camera.

Also Read Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus launched in India at Rs 31,999; check offers, specs, features, other details