Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus launched in India at Rs 31,999; check offers, specs, features, other details

Redmi Note 13 Series has finally been launched in India. The premium mid-range smartphones will take on competition from OnePlus Nord series, Realme, and iQOO. The new Redmi Note 13 series has a total of three smartphones: Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus.

Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus Pricing and Offers

The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus comes with a starting price of Rs 31,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The variant with 12GB and 256GB storage will retail at Rs 33,999. The top variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage will sell at Rs 35,999.

Redmi is offering an instant discount of Rs 2,000 for buyers that use ICICI debit or credit cards to make the purchase. The device will also be available with a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus. Existing Xiaomi or Redmi phone users can also avail a discount of Rs 500 over and above the usual exchange bonus.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus will be available in Fusion Black, Fusion White and Fusion Purple colour ways.

Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus Specs and Features

Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra 5G which is a chipset with 4nm architecture.

The Note 13 Pro Plus comes with 120Hz curved AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It comes with a 200MP primary camera with OIS and EIS. The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus also comes with 120W fast charging and a 5000mAh battery unit. The phone can charge from 0-100% in under 20 minutes. The Pro Plus is also dust and water-resistant with IP68 certification.

The camera setup includes a 200MP wide-angle camera lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP Macro lens. The phone gets features like 4X lossless zoom, night mode, Portrait mode, AI camera, Pro Mode, and more. The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus gets a 16MP selfie camera.

The new Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus comes with a 1.5K AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1800 nits. The display also hides the fingerprint sensor under the display.

