Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 review: A very hard-to-beat foldable

Samsung’s Fold has always been the most sought-after Android smartphone as it is the perfect combination of a phone and a tablet packed in a pocketable form factor. With the reworked hinge, which has resulted in a seamless and gapless design, this year’s Z Fold5 is even more desirable. But with no significant change other than an upgraded processor, is the Z Fold5 worth it for Rs 1,54,999?

Design:

The Z Fold4 was impressive, yet it was often criticised for being thick and bulky. With the Z Fold5, Samsung has refined the chassis design, resulting in a gapless design and notably slimmer profile of just 13mm when folded. This is particularly crucial as it prevents any possibility of coins or small objects slipping in between the screens, a concern that existed in previous models. This refinement has enhanced portability without compromising its productivity.

Also, a difference of 10 grams might seem insignificant. But for a foldable smartphone that tends to be on the heavier side, it does. Reducing the weight to 256 grams contributes to a more comfortable grip. Mind you, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max weighs 240 grams.

A standout feature is the placement of controls along the right edge - the power button (which also integrates a fingerprint scanner) and the volume controls. Their positioning remains consistent, regardless of whether the phone is folded or unfolded. Most importantly, it boasts an IPx8 certification, ensuring water resistance.

Cover Screen:

Unlike its Flip counterpart, there hasn't been any enlargement of the cover display; it remains a consistent 6.2-inch tall screen that functions akin to a conventional smartphone. Even when the phone is folded, the cover screen is handy for tasks such as making calls, checking messages, swiftly browsing the internet, and utilizing apps in full view. The display boasts remarkable clarity and brightness, along with excellent legibility even under direct sunlight. Operating it with one hand is comfortable, although some users might encounter a minor challenge while typing emails and messages using the QWERTY keyboard. Samsung hasn't compromised on quality, as the screen features a 120Hz refresh rate and is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added protection.

Unfold:

Unfolding the Z Fold5 reveals an expansive all-screen interior, measuring precisely 7.6 inches—an excellent size for enhanced productivity. Interestingly, this time, even holding this foldable device in one hand posed no inconvenience. The generous screen dimensions render it ideal for various content consumption activities, such as web browsing, perusing documents and PDFs, enjoying videos, gaming, and more. Productivity on the phone gets a notch higher, too. The keyboard is split from the middle, making it convenient to type. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and just like on tablets, multitasking is a breeze on this one. Gestures like swiping from the corner top for a pop-up view and using two fingers from the left for a split screen are super convenient. I was able to open multiple apps at the same time and work on them side-by-side. Only if Samsung could have somehow bundled the S-Pen into this device, it would have been just perfect.

Flex:

The Z Fold5, being a large phone, can become tiring to hold for extended periods. However, the innovative Flex mode comes to the rescue, enabling hands-free usage in a semi-folded position. In this mode, the top half of the screen serves for content viewing, while the bottom half becomes a handy space for controls and other tasks. This proves particularly convenient for tasks like working on emails, watching videos, or even taking selfies.

Despite the benefits of Flex mode, not all apps are optimised for this feature, but the list is increasing. Also, this feature has not been turned on by default. The same can be activated from the device settings. Nevertheless, the device can be easily placed on a surface to facilitate usage, allowing for a more comfortable and enjoyable experience in various scenarios. The Z Fold5's versatility, coupled with the Flex mode, offers a unique and adaptable way to interact with their device.

Camera:

Samsung has maintained the same camera arrangement as before, incorporating a total of 5 cameras. The rear camera configuration features a 50MP primary camera, complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. Additionally, there is a 10MP front camera on the cover screen for selfies and an in-display camera.

Among these options, I extensively utilised the rear camera setup to capture the verdant landscapes around Delhi, the captivating morning sky painted in shades of blue, and the evening sky adorned with delightful tones of yellow, orange, and pink. The Z Fold5 impressively captured intricate details and vivid colour reproduction, leaving no minutiae unnoticed. Portrait shots exhibited impeccable object detection, rendering flawless results. Notably, low-light photography demonstrated remarkable performance, devoid of any perceptible noise. Beyond the standard features, the device offers a plethora of modes for users to experiment with.

Battery: Even though the Z Fold5 packs the same 4,400 mAh battery as last year’s Z Fold 4, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, it managed to last a little longer. Using it as my primary device, with the main display dominating the screen time, the Z Fold5 lasted me a day with about 20 per cent charge to spare.

Verdict:

Over the last five years, Samsung has perfected the Fold – in terms of hardware and by optimizing the software. Priced starting at Rs 1,54,999, Samsung’s Z Fold5 is hard to beat as an Android flagship. It's a perfect combination of a pocketable phone (foldable) that doubles up as a tablet.

Specs: Unfolded: 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm; Folded: 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4 mm; 253 grams, 6.2-inch cover display, 7.6-inch inside display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Android 13, 50MP + 10MP + 12MP, 10MP cover camera, 4MP in display camera; 4400mAh battery