Sonos Move review: Portable sonic sensation

It’s no secret that Sonos is known for its multiroom music playback and support for all major streaming services. But what got to me was the exceptional sound from this portable speaker. Even with the compact form factor, the Move manages to bring across an immersive sound experience –single app access to playlists across music apps to clear vocals and thumping bass.

Sonos Move is transportable but by no means is compact. Simple yet elegant looking, it is about 10-inch tall and a little over 6-inch wide. The hard plastic with touch-sensitive controls cover the top (extended to back), the speaker grill covering a little over 180-degree front along with a silicon base at the bottom. Given the weight (3kG), which is on the higher side for a portable speaker, Sonos has added a cavity at the back. This makes it convenient to pick by one hand and carry around. The cavity carved is an extension of the same plastic that the Move’s body has been made of. This also means that the cavity is sturdy, and the plastic will not tear apart. The IP56 made it water-resistant and was able to withstand water splashes and rain. For the speaker is portable and capable to defy accidental drops, I loved carrying it around the house and to my terrace garden (and to the nearby park or a quick getaway where I can drive to when the pandemic subsides). But given the heft it has; Sonos Move is unlikely to accompany me on flights.

Just like most portable speakers around, the Sonos Move can be paired over Bluetooth. But before pairing over Bluetooth, as recommended by the company, I set it up over the Wi-fi network. Paired using the Sonos app on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (the app also available for iPhones), which was mostly about following the instructions including creating a Sonos account, connecting to the home Wi-Fi network and even linking my account to the music services I access regularly. While it supports a wide list of popular music services including Gaana, I quickly connected Apple Music, Spotify, and Prime Music by logging into my accounts. My playlists across these music apps were listed within the Sonos app, eliminating the need to launching these apps individually. In addition, I was also able to listen to Sonos Radio. I was able to control music, sound settings, access parental controls amongst others. Instead of the Sonos app being a compulsion, it was about enhancing experience.

Known for its fantastic sound, the first question I had was how does Sonos Move sonically compare to the likes of portable speakers from B&O and Bose. Fantastic is what I would say. The sound was full, rich and flawless across different genres. I was able to distinctly experience every instrument being played in the background.

Vocals were clear and delivered with finesse. The speaker handled mids and highs very well. Treble wasn’t too piercing. Most of the portable speakers compromise on bass. Sonos Move is one of the very few speakers in the market that doesn’t. The thumping bass is something that floored me. And even at maximum volume, there wasn’t any distortion or hiss. When listening to Sonos Move, one can easily confuse the sound coming out to be from a larger source over this portable speaker. There is also the Auto Trueplay feature that adjusts the sound to fit the environment but that works only when the speaker is in use over WiFi. The difference is easily noticeable. But there is an instant dip in the sound quality when paired over Bluetooth, which would mostly be if WiFi isn’t around. Elevating the experience further are the equaliser setting that can be accessed by adding the speaker to the room – allowing me to adjust treble and bass as per my preference.

Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, the Move is accompanied by a dock. Placing the speaker on the dock keeps it charged. And when on the move, the Type-C port comes in handy for charging. Sonos is in a different league altogether. Although with Apple HomePod and Echo speakers, setting up speakers over WiFi sounds like a standard, Sonos introduced this feature in the early 2000s. And with Sonos, it’s about adding more speakers (across portfolio) and creating a sound system of your own. There is an option within the Sonos app that takes you right through the process. However, I could not test this feature as I just had one unit to test.

Not everyone will have the space to accommodate a large speaker system and Sonos Move with the loud and immersive sound fills this gap perfectly. Other than being a portable speaker that you can carry around your house, and even outdoors, it can be a great add-on to your entertainment setup. It has the power to fill music in any room. It can even compensate for a party speaker for a decent sized room. Given the most portable speakers in the market, the cost of the Sonos Move might look on the higher side but the experience it offers justifies it completely.

