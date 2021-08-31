OnePlus Buds Pro review: Leaves a mark in an already cluttered TWS market

Price: Rs 9,990

Specs

Buds: 40dB active noise cancellation, 11mm driver, IP55 rated, 4.35gram buds’ weight, 40mAh battery in each earbud, IP55 rated, Bluetooth 5.2

Case: 52-gram case, 520mAh battery, USB Type – C charging port, Qi-Wireless charge support, IPX4 rated

Colour: Matte Black, Glossy White

In the box: Pair of Buds Pro, charging case, silicon eartips (3 sizes), USB Type-C cable

OnePlus has mastered the skill of launching flagship gadgets at half the price. This successful mantra has been extended to TWS too. After testing waters with affordable and mid-range buds, OnePlus has a winner up its sleeves. The feature-rich Buds Pro is a steal for its ask, as there is not even a single department where OnePlus has cut corners.

Looks stunning

There is no denying, OnePlus Buds Pro are one of the best-looking earbuds in the market. While the design - buds with stems - seems to be inspired by the AirPods, the sleek pebble-shaped charging case looks refreshing. Complementing this design is the matte black soft finish of the case and dual-tone buds in black and chrome finish.

OnePlus has gone a step ahead to make it water, sweat and dust resistant (IP55 rating). To test the claim, I used the buds while drenching in rain and the buds continued to work without any glitch.

Pairing and control

Gone are the days when just Bluetooth pairing was enough for wireless headphones. But as many advanced features are being added to these screen-less buds, compatible mobile apps come in handy. For the OnePlus Buds Pro, the Hey Melody helps with tweaking some of the predefined controls on the earbud stem, earbud fit test, noise cancellation controls and the all-new Zen Mode.

In the fit test, where the app helps choose the best tips for a good seal with ear canals, the default silicon tip worked well for me. The silicon tip snugs in perfectly – did not fall out while jogging and was even comfortable to wear for longer durations.

The stem of the buds support pressure controls. Of the actions assigned to the stem, single and double squeeze for play/pause and next, respectively, are locked and cannot be reassigned. I was able to switch the triple squeeze-action from the previous (track) to voice assistant. The squeeze and hold action only allows switching between noise cancellation settings.

Zen mode

Squeezing and holding the earbud stem for 3 seconds played sounds by O Relax. Although at first, I found this feature to be a little over the board, it helped me take a quick one minute break during a crazy work schedule. There are five tracks -- warm sunrise, meditation, summer seashore, nighttime camping and Iceland, of which I loved the meditation track.

ANC works well

The noise-cancellation technology has excited us for many years. After all, it helps in reducing ambient noise. While the one on Apple AirPods Pro is in a different league (and heavy on the wallet too), the active noise cancellation on OnePlus Buds Pro is not half bad either. It helped get rid of background street noise when standing on the balcony, elevating my focus on the conversation during the call. Of the three noise cancellation levels, I preferred using it on the ‘smart’ mode which automatically adjusts the active noise cancellation level basis the loudness of the ambient noise.

Music to ears

OnePlus Buds Pro came for review at just the right time – when I was testing the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, on which I spent a lot of time playing interview recordings, music and streaming videos over OTT platforms and YouTube. My regular ‘testing’ playlist includes different genres of music, with tracks like 'Something Just Like This' by The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, 'Clint Eastwood' by Gorillaz, 'Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain' by Willie Nelson, 'Afreen Afreen' by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, amongst many others. And the sound experience was enthralling.

Vocals were pronounced with a crisp background chorus. The highs were well balanced, and the bass was deep and definitive. And the OnePlus Audio ID enhanced the audio, based on hearing ability. The three-minute test that I took under this Audio ID resulted in more vibrant sounds as it created a custom profile with boosted high frequency for the right ear and a very high frequency for my left ear. The difference in sound experience was noticeable (and better) with the feature turned on.

A battery that lasts

Completing the package is the battery backup of close to five hours with active noise cancellation turned on and at 70 per cent volume. And a full charge on the sleek case juices the buds four times. While the case can be charged fully in less than 40 minutes using the accompanied Type-C cable, I preferred placing it over the Qi Wireless charger even though it took long to charge. Even the case is IPX4, making it water-resistant.

Verdict

From design to functionality, everything works in favour of One Plus Buds Pro and there is almost nothing that I can fault. The aggressive price tag puts it in the reach of many -- be it an iPhone or an Android user.

