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BITS Pilani-backed sortmyprep raises $350,000 in pre-seed funding to expand AI-powered exam preparation platform

BITS Pilani-backed sortmyprep raises $350,000 in pre-seed funding to expand AI-powered exam preparation platform

The startup also claims that 71% of its users have been acquired through referrals and word-of-mouth, without spending on paid marketing.  

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 13, 2026 11:06 PM IST
BITS Pilani-backed sortmyprep raises $350,000 in pre-seed funding to expand AI-powered exam preparation platformThe startup also claims that 71% of its users have been acquired through referrals and word-of-mouth, without spending on paid marketing.  

AI-powered education startup sortmyprep has raised around $350,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by a group of Indian and global angel investors. The fresh capital will be used to strengthen the company's vertical AI infrastructure, expand curriculum coverage, and accelerate its growth across India and international markets.  

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Backed earlier by PIEDS, BITS Pilani, the startup is focused on AI-driven school exam preparation. Its platform currently caters to international curricula such as IB and IGCSE, offering students access to Sorty, a board-aligned conversational AI tutor that provides round-the-clock personalised doubt resolution and adaptive study support.  

The funding round attracted participation from several prominent investors, including Boman Irani, Chairman of Rustomjee Group and Rustomjee International School; Sameer Mehta, co-founder of boAt; Subrat Pani, co-founder of OneAssist; Rohini Kasturi, CEO of HG Insights; and Ranjit Pawar, APAC Head at London Stock Exchange Group.  

Founded by Ananya, Aryaman and Naman, sortmyprep combines proprietary AI technology with expert-validated academic workflows to deliver curriculum-specific learning assistance. According to the company, it currently serves students in more than 15 countries and has built a proprietary dataset of over one million human-generated learning data points.

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The startup also claims that 71% of its users have been acquired through referrals and word-of-mouth, without spending on paid marketing.  

Commenting on the investment, Sameer Mehta said the company's ability to achieve strong organic growth without relying on paid acquisition reflects both product quality and clear market demand.  

Boman Irani said the platform addresses a key challenge for schools by providing students with accurate, curriculum-specific academic support whenever they need it, adding that the product has gained traction through student recommendations.  

Besides its investors, sortmyprep is supported through programmes and partnerships with Nvidia, Google for Startups, OpenAI, BITS Pilani and Ashoka University.  

Sachin Arya, Head of PIEDS at BITS Pilani, said the company's specialised vertical AI platform combines proprietary technology with expert-validated content to create a scalable foundation for expansion across both international and Indian education systems.  

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The company plans to expand beyond its current focus on international boards into CBSE, ICSE and other major global curricula, as education systems increasingly adopt competency-based learning models.

The founders said the new funding will help accelerate product development, broaden curriculum coverage and strengthen the company's global footprint while maintaining its emphasis on personalised, accurate and outcome-driven learning.

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Published on: Jul 13, 2026 11:06 PM IST
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