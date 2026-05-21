Deepinder Goyal’s wearable startup Temple ties up with Zetwerk, Ethereal Machines for production scale-up

Deepinder Goyal's wearable technology startup Temple has partnered with manufacturing firms Zetwerk and Ethereal Machines as it prepares to ramp up production and expand operations, Moneycontrol reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Must read: What is Temple? Inside Deepinder Goyal’s ambitious brain-health wearable

Temple, founded more than a year ago by the Eternal founder, is building wearable devices designed to monitor brain flow continuously through a sensor-based patch placed near the user’s temple.

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The startup has already started shipping its first batch of around 100 devices and plans to gradually increase output over the next few weeks.

“While the primary manufacturing is being done by Temple in-house, some bits of the process, like precision manufacturing of some sensors and more will be done by Ethereal, and manufacturing scale-up will be handled by the Zetwerk team,” the report said, citing a person aware of the development.

Temple is initially targeting production of a few thousand units and plans to cater to both Indian and overseas markets, including the United States, the report said.

Temple has raised about $54 million so far and is valued at roughly $190 million. Its investors include Kunal Shah, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Raj Shamani, Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Varun Alagh and Akshant Goyal, along with institutional backers including Peak XV Partners, Info Edge, Vy Capital and Steadview Capital.

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The company's device is closely tied to what Goyal calls the Gravity Ageing Hypothesis, a theory that gravity gradually pulls blood downward in the body over a lifetime, making it harder for circulation to move upward toward the brain. According to the hypothesis, this reduced blood flow contributes to accelerated biological ageing and cognitive decline.

Temple is intended to measure these circulation patterns continuously, potentially enabling new forms of preventive brain health monitoring.