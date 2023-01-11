5 creative ways you can use iPhone's new Freeform app

Who doesn't love a blank canvas? It allows creativity to flow freely and gives you a sense of power and freedom to unleash your imagination. But in today's scenario, with our busy everyday lives, we rarely get the time to express our creativity. But if you have an iPhone, things will change for you.

If you recently updated your iPhone, you must've noticed the app Freeform being downloaded by default. The app provides the users with a blank canvas that can extend as far as you like, in all directions. You can doodle on Apple's latest offering endlessly, either by using your fingers or with the Apple pencil.

Here are five creative ways to use the Freeform app:

1. Collaborate with friends on creative ideas

Freeform app allows you to co-create content with your friends. This can be done even when you're on a FaceTime call, as the boards that you create are stored safely on iCloud. Thus, collaborating with friends has never been easier! You can add up as many as 99 people to the same board and work on a project together.

2. Doodle and unwind

There's no greater stress-buster than grabbing a pen and paper and doodling whatever comes to your mind. While you might not always have a pen and paper in hand, you do surely have your phone. Log in to the Freeform app and take some time out to get those thoughts out. Who knows, you might even create something that has the potential to go viral.

3. Bring back the good old days

All 90s kids remember playing games like Tic-tac-toe, dots and boxes, Battleship, and so on. You can connect with your school friends and relive those old days within the comfort of your homes by playing these games on the Freeform app.

4. Create a mood board

A mood board is a collection of images to describe an idea visually. One of the coolest features of the Freeform app is that it allows you to add multiple images and take them wherever you want across the board. Hence, you can add your favourite images and drag and drop them as per your requirement to create some stunning mood boards.

5. Use it as a sketchpad

If you're an artist, or love to be one time-to-time, the Freeform app is a huge advantage and can be used as your virtual sketchpad. You can design and even colour your creations, and have them all stored safely on iCloud.

How are you going to use the Freeform app? Do let us know in comments. Keep watching this space for more such articles.