5 iPhone 14 Pro features that are already available on many Android phones

The new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max recently launched with a lot of fanfare, and to an extent, for all the right reasons. This year, the Pro models introduced upgrades like always-on display (AoD), action mode, and crash detection, which many iPhone users weren't aware of. Of course, the company also introduced a new pill-shaped notch that changes size based on notification and other actions. No matter how significant these upgrades may seem, Apple isn't the first one to introduce them.

Always-on display: This year, Apple introduced AoD on iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. As the name suggests, the feature keeps the display lights on so that users can continuously view the time or notifications. However, AoD has been available on many Android phones for years. As pointed out by Mashable, the feature became mainstream with Galaxy S7 Edge in 2016. Aside from the Android OS, the Nokia 6303 got this feature back in 2008.

Apple was also late to introduce a high refresh rate on iPhones. It has restricted access to 120Hz refresh on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro series, and both phones cost over a lakh. In the Android space, many smartphones, even under Rs 15,000, come with a 120Hz display.

Crash detection: One of the most talked about safety features at Apple's Far Out launch event was Crash detection. The feature utilises sensors like the accelerometer and gyroscope on a supported iPhone or Apple Watch. The company said it even tweaked the motion detecting algorithms for increased accuracy. However, Google introduced the feature on Pixel smartphones in 2019. To enable the feature, open the Safety app > Settings > Detections and alerts > Turn on Car crash detection. Users will also be required to give access to the location and microphone.

Action Mode: In terms of camera features, Apple has introduced a new tool called Action Mode. It can be helpful to record stable videos. But a similar feature exists in the Android space. Samsung offers the same feature on select phones as Super Steady mode. Google also offers it as a stabilisation mode on Pixel phones.

Auto-focus for selfies: Similarly, there's an auto-focus feature for front cameras. However, the option is already available on Android smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S22.

Pill-shaped notch: Lastly, Apple has added a pill-shaped notch, which it calls Dynamic Island. However, the iPhone 14 Pro is technically the first to tweak the notch in order to change shape and size based on content. But many Android phones already come with this notch. It's a matter of time, we will see something to Dynamic Island on Android smartphones.