5G will be available in these 13 cities first: check when your city will get 5G

5G is launching in India today. Officially. PM Narendra Modi will launch 5G services in India during the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. At the event, starting today, top telecom operators including Jio and Airtel will showcase their 5G tech. Now, while the 5G services will officially launch in the country today, rollout of the service is going to take some time. In fact, the complete rollout of 5G services will happen only by the end of 2023.

Now, Reliance Jio has already confirmed to rollout its Jio 5G services for 4 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai by Diwali this year. But this doesn't mean that everyone living in these cities will get access to 5G services from Jio and Airtel. To start with, the telecom operators are expected to offer 5G in specific areas in the 4 cities.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has already announced the availability of 5G services at Delhi's T3 Airport ahead of the official launch of 5G in India. DIAL in an official statement said that passengers flying from Delhi Airport Terminal 3 will be able to use the 5G network soon. The authority said that the 5G network will offer 20 times faster data speed over the available Wi-Fi system in the airport.

The government previously announced that 5G services will be available first in 13 cities before any other part of the country. These cities include:

-Delhi

-Kolkata

-Chennai

-Mumbai

-Ahmedabad

-Bengaluru

-Chandigarh

-Gandhinagar

-Gurugram

-Hyderabad

-Jamnagar

-Lucknow

-Pune

Reliance Jio and Airtel are expected to first rollout 5G services in India, later followed by Vodafone-idea (Vi) that is still testing its 5G service and may take little more time. Both Airtel and Jio are expected to officially rollout 5G across all parts of India by late 2023. Initially rollout of both Jio and Airtel 5G services will start by Diwali but only in select cities.