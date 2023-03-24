Accenture, Amazon, and Meta fired 38,000 employees in March 2023, many Indians included

It seems that the layoff season isn't ending anytime soon, considering many tech companies are still firing thousands of employees. Earlier this year, Amazon announced the layoff of as many as 18,000 employees and big tech companies like Google also reduced headcounts by 12,000. In March alone, Meta, Amazon, and Accenture have cut 38,000 jobs. Many Indians who have been working for these companies have also been sacked and have expressed their anger on LinkedIn. The laid-off employees have complained about how badly these tech giants are handling layoffs without any clarity or timely delivery of severance pay and several have been locked out of their systems without prior notice. It is being said that hundreds of Indians have been impacted by layoffs in March 2023. Here is everything you need to know about the layoffs done this month.

Accenture announced layoff of 19,000 employees

In an SEC filing, Accenture announced that it will remove 19,000 employees from its company to save costs. The company predicted that it will be witnessing lower growth in profits and revenue in the coming quarters. So, it is taking measures to use the revenue to improve the business and invest in something that will benefit the IT firm. Accenture also confirmed that it has plans to hire more people in the second half of 2023.

"While we continue to hire, especially to support our strategic growth priorities, during the second quarter of fiscal 2023, we initiated actions to streamline our operations and transform our non-billable corporate functions to reduce costs," it said.

Meta fired 10,000 more employees in March 2023

Meta has already removed 11,000 workers and it just recently announced 10,000 more job cuts. This technically means that the tech company has fired as many as 21,000 employees. Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave a few reasons as to why the company had to take the decision of layoff. Some of the reasons were increasing competition, lower revenue growth, economic downturn, and over-hiring. All these things lead to layoff of thousands of workers.

But, Meta also promised to offer severance pay to the impacted employees, which is something that Accenture doesn't seem to be offering to its employees as it hasn't commented anything on this. The CEO has also apologized for losing talented employees because of the difficult times that the company is going through.

Amazon eliminated 9,000 more workers in March

Lastly, Amazon also just sacked 9,000 more employees, after removing about 18,000 earlier this year. The layoffs have been done in several departments, including advertising, human resources, Twitch units, and cloud computing. Amazon has also blamed overhiring and uncertain economic conditions for layoffs. The company has confirmed that the latest layoff process will be completed by mid or late April. So far, the e-commerce giant has fired 27,000 employees if we take both layoffs in the count.

While announcing the layoff, Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy said "This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term. As part of our annual planning process, leaders across the company work with their teams to decide what investments they want to make for the future, prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses. For several years leading up to this one, most of our businesses added a significant amount of headcount. This made sense given what was happening in our businesses and the economy as a whole. However, given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount."