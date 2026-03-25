Adani in talks with Meta, Google for data centre partnership: Report

The Adani Group is in talks with Meta Platforms and Alphabet's Google for partnerships in its fast-expanding data centre business, Bloomberg reported on March 25, citing people familiar with the matter.

Flipkart is also in talks with the Adani Group and the group is exploring sites across Indian states for new centres, the report said, adding that the negotiations are private.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The talks are part of a $100 billion digital infrastructure push by Adani, which seeks to position his port-to-power conglomerate as a supplier of both land and renewable energy for hyperscale facilities, resources critical to artificial intelligence and cloud services.

Specific sites for the new facilities have yet to be finalised and discussions remain preliminary, Bloomberg reported.

AdaniConnex, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, in October announced a partnership with Google, which is investing about $15 billion to build India's largest AI infrastructure hub at Visakhapatnam. The current negotiations mark a fresh phase of investment beyond those commitments, the report said.

India has emerged as a magnet for overseas investors and technology companies seeking scale, driven by its large landmass and fast-growing economy. The surge in interest is part of a global race to build digital infrastructure.

Advertisement

Adani faces competition on home turf. Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries signed an $11 billion deal to build data centres at Visakhapatnam in November, while Tata Consultancy Services secured $1 billion from TPG to accelerate its own data centre efforts.

Global players are also stepping up investment in India. Amazon plans to spend $12.7 billion on cloud infrastructure in the country through 2030, while OpenAI is seeking to build a 1-gigawatt data centre in the region.