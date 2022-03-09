After announcing iPhone SE 3, Apple discontinued iPhone SE 2020

Apple finally launched the third generation of iPhone SE earlier today. The company isn't calling it iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE+ and is simply saying the new iPhone SE. Apple has discontinued the older version of the iPhone SE as the 2020 model has been removed from the official online store. Though, the smartphone is still available for purchase via Flipkart and Amazon.

While the iPhone SE (2022) is being sold in the US for $429 (around Rs 32,940), the device is priced at Rs 43,900 in India, which is not surprising as the custom duty and GST charges also apply. Further, Apple wasn't expected to offer a 5G smartphone at a lower price. Its predecessor, iPhone SE (2020), was made available for Rs 42,900. The mentioned price is for the base 64GB storage model.

The new iPhone SE (2022) comes with Apple's most powerful A15 Bionic chipset, which is also powering the high-end iPhone 13 series. This is the cheapest iPhone to have support for 5G. With the new version, the brand is promising that one will get improved camera performance and battery life compared to its predecessor.

It has a new 12-megapixel wide angle camera with support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Digital zoom up to 3x. One will be able to record up to 4K videos at 60fps, slo-mo videos, and Time-lapse. There are other photography features like night mode. On the front, one will find a 7-megapixel camera for selfies.

The handset is also IP67 rated, which means it is water and dust resistant and can survive at a depth of one metre for about 30 minutes. There is also a fingerprint sensor built into the home button. Apple didn't refresh the design of the iPhone SE and is still offering a compact 4.7 display with thick bezels.

It is still compatible with Qi-certified chargers for wireless charging, and also supports fast charging. It is important to note that Apple doesn't bundle a charger in the box and one will have to buy it separately. The company claims that its 20W adapter will offer up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes. The new version of the iPhone SE is still being offered in the same old colors, including red, black, and white. The iPhone SE (2022) will be up for pre-order on March 11.