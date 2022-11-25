After edtech, Amazon to shut its food delivery business in India: Report

A day after e-commerce giant Amazon India announced shut down of its edtech arm by next year, it has now decided to pull the plug on its food business as well.

Amazon told its restaurant partners it has decided to discontinue its food delivery service, which it had started in May 2020, from December 29, Moneycontrol reported on Friday evening.

“This decision means that you will no longer get orders from customers via Amazon Food after this date. You will continue to receive orders till then and we expect you to continue fulfilling those orders,” stated a mail by Amazon to restaurant partners, a copy of which has been seen by Moneycontrol.

Amazon has promised resturant partners to meet all its payments and other contractual obligations. Restaurants will have access to all Amazon tools and reports till January 31, 2023. It will also provide support till March 31 of the coming year for any compliance related issues, the report added.

Amazon had started food delivery business in May 2020 when the country was under a Covid-induced lockdown.

Meanwhile, for its other operations in the country, the company reportedly said, "We remain committed to the India market and will continue to invest across grocery, smartphones and consumer electronics, fashion & beauty, as well as B2B offerings such as Amazon Business."

On Thursday, Amazon shut its online learning vertical, Amazon Academy, in India. Launched in early 2021 during the pandemic-led edtech boom, the platform operated in the ‘test prep’ segment and offered virtual coaching for entrance exams, including IIT-JEE and NEET.

“Amazon will discontinue Amazon Academy’s operations in a phased manner, starting August 2023, when our existing batch completes its test preparation module. We remain committed to our customers and want to assure them that this decision will have no impact on our services,” the company said in a statement.