AI cannot copyright its art, US Copyright Office says human authorship necessary for patent

An AI program cannot copyright a work of art, the US Copyright Office has made clear in a recent ruling. The court shared that any art created by an AI missed out on "human authorship," deemed as a necessary element for copyright protection.

The decision was passed on an artwork named "A Recent Entrance to Paradise" that depicts near-death and afterlife experiences. The series of pictures and narratives are produced by Creativity Machine, an AI program that is the brainchild of Dr. Stephen Thaler. Thaler is the President and CEO of Imagination Engines, Inc, and is considered to be a pioneer in the area of artificial intelligence.

After the AI came up with the artwork, Thaler attempted to copyright a picture in the name of the algorithm in November 2018. His request, however, was denied by a Copyright Office registration specialist in an August 2019 letter. The specialist, at the time, found that the art "lacks the human authorship necessary to support a copyright claim."

Subsequently, Thaler requested a reconsideration of the decision so as to grant a copyright to the artwork. Thaler argued that "the human authorship requirement is unconstitutional" and is not supported by either statute or case law. The Copyright Review Board, however, has again concluded that the work "lacked the required human authorship necessary to sustain a claim in copyright."

In its statement, the board states that it has considered the points raised in the first request by Thaler and re-evaluated the claims. Yet, it finds that Thaler had "provided no evidence of sufficient creative input or intervention by a human author in the

Work." It states that it would not "abandon its longstanding interpretation" of the Copyright Act, Supreme Court, and lower court judicial precedent, that only a work by a human author "meets the legal and formal requirements of copyright protection."

The age of AI? Not legally

Thaler's AI works quite the opposite to this requirement. Creativity Machine is meant to be a self-sufficient AI for its purpose and hence, work with minimal human intervention. It was built, in the very first place, to prove that artificial intelligence is capable enough of coming up with completely new artwork, one so unique that it can be patented. The board's review denies that outright.

As mentioned by The Verge, the board has followed a similar stance on all other non-human expressions of art. Most recently, it was ruled that a monkey cannot claim copyright infringement under the Copyright Act. The underlying notion in all such cases has been - human involvement is necessary for a work to be protected under the Copyright Act.

Thaler may challenge this decision further, but for now, at least in the US, an artificial intelligence program cannot claim a patent on an artwork. The decisions will prove to be a crucial guideline for artists and inventors, with the increasing use of AI programs in the art world.