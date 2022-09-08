AirPods Pro 2's precision finding feature is for people who keep losing their charging case

After a series of speculations, Apple finally unveiled the second generation AirPods Pro second generation at its Far Out event. Along with the AirPods Pro 2, Apple also lifted the veil off the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch 8, Watch Ultra among others. Apple says that the device's ANC and Transparency Mode have got major upgrades. The touch controls for media playback have been provided on the stem of the earbuds. The charging case has also got a bunch of updates, like the in-built music system as well as the precision finding feature, which is used to find the charging case.

Most of us face this issue on a regular basis. We take out the earbuds from the case and forget where we had kept the case, but the precision finding feature will be a savior for people who are forgetful. "With Precision Finding, users with a U1-enabled iPhone can locate their charging case with guided directions," the Apple blog read. Users can currently use the Find My app on their MacBook or iPhone to find devices, but precision finding will tell the precise location of the case. For instance, if the device has been kept inside your cupboard, using the precision finding you can actually find in which room's cupboard the device has been kept.

AirPods Pro 2 has got longer battery life than the previous generation earbuds. Apple claims that the listening time has been increased by 1.5 hours. So the users can now get a total of up to six hours with Active Noise Cancellation. In the case, people can get up to 30 hours of total listening time with Active Noise Cancellation — a full six hours more than the previous generation.

The AirPods Pro can also be charged with an Apple Watch charger along with a MagSafe charger, Qi-certified charging mat, or the Lightning cable. The device also comes with an in-built speaker, which delivers louder tones.

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will be priced at Rs 26900 from apple.com/store in the US and more than 50 other countries and regions starting Friday, September 9, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 23.













