Airtel 5G service launched in 125 more cities, to reach all parts of India by March 2024

Bharti Airtel has recently launched its 5G network connectivity in 125 more Indian cities . With that, the telco has announced that its fifth-gen network connectivity is now live in all Indian States and Union Territories and has also added 10 million unique 5G users on its new network.

Dubbed as Airtel 5G Plus, the 5G network connectivity by Airtel is now available in over 265 cities in the country. Announcing the launch of Airtel 5G Plus across more cities, Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said in an statement to ANI, "Airtel 5G has revolutionized the world of internet, ushering new era of connectivity and communications that will prove to be a game-changer for the country. At Airtel, we remain committed to delivering the highest quality of network and service to our customers as we roll-out 125 more cities today."

The telco has also promised that it will offer the faster internet connectivity to users for free of cost until the rollout is completed by PAN India. Airtel in a statement said that, Airtel 5G Plus is planned to be deployed across all towns and key rural areas across India by March 2024. "Airtel was the first in the country to offer 5G services in October 2022, and today's mega launch is our promise to connect every Airtel customer in the country with ultra-fast Airtel 5G Plus. Our 5G rollout is on track to cover all towns and key rural areas by March 2024," Airtel CEO further added.

Notably, Airtel started deploying its 5G service in India from October 2022 onwards. The telecom operator announced that it is using its non-standalone technology to deploy 5G. which means Airtel is using its already existing 4G LTE network core to deploy its 5G services.

On contract, Airtel's rival Reliance Jio is deploying its 5G services on Standalone Network spreading a new Network core for its 5G. Till date, Jio has also covered a significant number of cities with its 5G. Dubbed as Jio True 5G, the new network connectivity is now available in around 300 cities.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Airtel is currently the only network operator which has launched the 5G network for commercial use. Jio on the other hand, is also offering its 5G services for free but on an invitational basis. The telecom operators sending Jio Welcome offer to users who have a 5G supporting smartphone and are eligible for Jio 5G services.