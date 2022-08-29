Airtel offering free Netflix membership with select recharge plans: check the full list

Just like rivals Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel offers some postpaid plans with free OTT subscriptions including Netflix. These Airtel postpaid plans offering free Netflix also offers unlimited voice calling benefits, 4G data and a lot more. Let's take a detailed look at Airtel postpaid plans that offer free subscription to Netflix.

Airtel plans with free Netflix subscription

Rs 1199 Plan: This postpaid plan comes with a data rollover of 150GB with monthly rental validity. It also includes 1 regular and 2 additional family add-ons along with that the plan also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and free subscription to Netflix Basic plan, Amazon Prime Videos and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. In addition, it offers Airtel Xtream benefits and handset protection plan.

Rs 1599 Plan: This postpaid plan comes with data rollover of 250GB with monthly rental validity. It also includes 1 regular and 3 additional family add-ons along with that the plan also offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and free subscription to Netflix Standard plan, Amazon Prime Videos and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. In addition, it offers Airtel Xtream benefits and a handset protection plan.

Not just Airtel, telecom operators like Reliance Jio and Vi also offer free Netflix subscription with some of their plans.

Reliance Jio offers a free Netflix subscription with three postpaid plans priced at Rs 399, Rs 599 and Rs 799. These plans offer several other benefits, including unlimited calls and a lot more. On the other hand, Vodafone idea offers one postpaid plan with free Netflix subscription priced at Rs 1099.