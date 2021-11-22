Airtel prepaid plans to get expensive soon, check annual offers you can opt to avoid tariff hike

Airtel has taken the first step towards the potential tariff hikes that the telco noted it would be rolling out. The telco announced tariff hikes announced that will go into effect from Friday, November 26. The telco noted that it is increasing the tariffs of its prepaid plans to improve its Average Revenue Per User (ARPU.) Vodafone Idea and Jio are expected to follow suit and increase tariffs for their plans as well. The last major tariff hikes took place in December 2019. The change will get heavy on users' pockets but since Airtel customers have some buffer time to get adapted to the change, they can still consider the existing annual plans, which are relatively cheaper.

So if you were someone who used to get 1.5GB and 2GB daily data plans, you might consider moving to Airtel's annual prepaid plans, while they are still relatively cheaper. You can also consider opting for plans with 84 days validity from the telco. Airtel has an annual plan priced at Rs 1498. This plan's tariffs will be hiked to Rs 1799. The plan will offer 24GB data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling

Airtel has a prepaid plan at Rs 2498 that offers 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day and comes with a validity of 365 days. This plan is set to get expensive by Rs 500 and will be priced at Rs 2999 when it gets revised. Airtel currently has a plan priced at Rs 2698 which offers 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day and comes with a validity of 365 days. The plan also gives a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

Users can also opt for 84-day validity plans which offer the following benefits.

Airtel Rs 379 prepaid plan: This plan gives 6GB data and has a validity of 84 days. It gives access to Prime Video Mobile Edition. The plan gives unlimited calls and 900 SMS within its validity. It will also give users access to Airtel XStream with Wynk Music, Free Hellotunes, online courses from Shaw academy and cashback on Fastag. This plan is set to get expensive and will now be priced at Rs 455.

Airtel Rs 598 prepaid plan: This plan offers 1.5GB of data per day with truly unlimited calls. The additional benefits of this plan include Airtel XStream Premium, free Hellotunes, Wynk music, free online courses and Rs 150 cashback on FAStag.This plan will be priced at Rs 719.

Airtel Rs 698 prepaid plan: This plan offers 2GB of data per day with truly unlimited calls. The plan also gives 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of this plan are identical to the above-stated plan. For prepaid plans above Rs 598, Airtel is giving six 1GB coupons for users recharging from the Airtel Thanks app. This means users can avail an additional 6GB of data with this plan. This plan will be priced at Rs 839.



