Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL vs ACT Rs 1499 broadband plans offer up to 350Mbps speeds, check details

Airtel XStream, JioFiber, BSNL, ACT offer broadband plans with up to 350 Mbps speed under Rs 1500. These plans can come in handy to users who are working from home, streaming shows or gaming. Broadband plans priced at the Rs 1499 price point also come with various streaming benefits. According to subscriber data shared by TRAI during October 2021, the top five wireless service providers were Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL, and Atria Convergence. They constituted 98.69 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers. Jio and Airtel had 430.75 million and 208.71 million subscribers respectively. Vodafone Idea, BSNL and ACT had 122.47 million, 24.57 million and 1.97 million subscribers respectively.

Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL vs ACT vs MTNL broadband plans under Rs 1500

Airtel XStream plan at Rs 1499: Airtel XStream Ultra-broadband plan offers unlimited internet with speed up to 300 Mbps and unlimited local and STD calls. This plan gives access to Amazon Prime, Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

JioFiber Rs 1499 broadband plan: Another top-tier broadband plan by JioFiber on the list costs Rs 1499. The plan gives truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds capped at up to 300 Mbps. Along with providing unlimited voice calling, it also offers a free subscription to 15 OTT apps at no extra cost. This plan gives access to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv, Eros Now among others.

BSNL Rs 1499 broadband plan: The plan offers up to 300 Mbps speed till 4TB or 4000GB is reached. After the FUP limit, the speed is reduced to 4 Mbps. This plan, too, gives unlimited calling benefits to any network within the country. This plan also comes with a free premium membership to Disney+ Hotstar.

ACT Lightning broadband plan: This broadband plan offers 350 Mbps speed and gives unlimited data. The plan is priced at Rs 1425. The streaming benefits of this plan include Zee5 Premium, Hungama, Sony Liv, Aha, Epic On, Act Shield and Cult Fit.

MTNL Rs 1500 broadband plan: MTNL is currently giving two broadband plans priced at Rs 1500. These plans offer 50 Mbps till 650GB and 100 Mbps till 550GB respectively. These plans offer 500 free domestic calls each.



