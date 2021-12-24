Airtel vs Jio vs Vi offer prepaid plans under Rs 700 with daily data and streaming benefits, check all details

Telecom operators Airtel, Jio and Vi recently revised their prepaid plans. Users who used to get the same plans every month are now in a fix to select new plans that would meet their daily data requirements. Before the tariff hike, users could easily get 2GB daily data with prepaid plans under Rs 300. Now most users can avail up to 1.5GB of data per day with only Jio giving 2GB daily data under Rs 300.

Users looking for prepaid plans that give more validity will have to opt for plans that are priced over Rs 300.

Airtel also has prepaid plans priced at Rs 359 and Rs 549 with 28 days and 56 days respectively. Both plans give access to 2GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan also gives access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition with the additional benefits the same as the above-stated plan. Airtel Rs 455 prepaid plan gives 6GB data and has a validity of 84 days. It also gives unlimited calls and 900 SMS. The additional benefits of this plan include Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Apollo 24 | 7 circles, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, Free Hellotunes and Wynk Music.



Jio Rs 395 prepaid plan gives 6GB data, unlimited calls and 1000 SMS. The additional benefits of the plan give access to Jio apps. Jio has various prepaid plans that give 2GB daily data under Rs 700. These entry-level 2GB daily data plans are priced at Rs 249 and Rs 299. These plans give access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS and have a validity of 23 days and 28 days respectively. Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 533 gave 56 days validity along with 2GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

Coming to 3GB daily data plans from Jio, the prepaid plans are priced at Rs 419 and Rs 601. These plans give 3GB daily data for 28 days each. The Rs 601 plan also gives access to Disney+ Hotstar. Both plans give access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

Vi Rs 459 prepaid plan offers 6GB data for 84 days along with unlimited calls and 1000 SMS. Vodafone Idea has two 2GB daily data plans under Rs 500. These plans are priced at Rs 359 and Rs 539 and offer 2GB daily data with 28 days and 56 days validity respectively. The plans give access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of this plan include Binge all night and access to Vi movies and TV. Vi is giving a 3GB daily data plan priced at Rs 501 which has a validity of 28 days. It gives access to 3GB daily data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calls.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi Rs 666 prepaid plans

The telcos are offering prepaid plans priced at Rs 666 that are giving 1.5GB daily data and generous validity. For users who are looking for daily 1.5GB and 2GB data can opt for these plans.

Vodafone Idea Rs 666 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB daily data and 100 SMS per day. It also comes along with access to Vi movies and TV for 77 days. The additional benefits of this plan include access to Binge All Night Benefits, Weekend Data Rollover benefits and Data Delights offer.

Airtel has now introduced a similar prepaid plan that gives 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 77 days. The additional benefits of this plan include access to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Apollo 24 | 7 circle, free online courses with Shaw Academy, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, free hello tunes and Wynk Music.

Jio gives a Rs 666 prepaid plan that offers 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan gives access to Jio apps. The plan has a validity of 84 days.



