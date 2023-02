Airtel Xstream Fiber to launch in over 150 Indian cities: Check out details

Airtel Xstream Fiber will soon be made available in more Indian cities. The broadband service is already available in major metro cities and the telecom company is now reportedly planning to expand it to more regions, according to a report by TelecomTalk. As of now, Airtel provides up to 1Gbps internet connection.

The base plan that Airtel offers is the Rs 499 Xstream Fiber broadband pack, which includes 40Mbps unlimited internet, unlimited local and STD calls using the landline. One also gets Airtel Thanks benefits. The company also provides one year of Xstream premium, Wynk, and other benefits with higher-priced plans. Customers also don't get charged for installation and Wi-Fi router. Here is a list of Indian cities that will be getting Airtel Xstream Fiber.

Full list of Indian cities set to get Airtel Xstream Fiber

Adoor

Banbasa

Chhindwara

Aland

Bangarapet

Chikodi

Alathur

Barnala

Chilakaluripet

Amalapuram

Barwani

Chiplun

Amb

Basoda

Chirawa

Anand

Bemitra

Chittur

Angul

Bhadrachalam

Chopda

Arambag

Bhadrawati

Dalsinghsarai

Armur

Bhawanipatana

Darwha

Aroor

Bhind

Dhar

Ashta

Bilaspur

Dharapuram

Atmakur

Birpara

Dhariwal

Ausa

Bolpur

Dhoraji

Avinashi

Bongaon

Dhupguri

Badvel

Budhlada

Dinanagar

Bagepalli

Cachar

Dwarka

Baijnath

Chamoli

Edappal

Baikunthpur

Chandpur

Falna

Bakhtiarpur

Cheyyar

Farakka

Balasinor

Chhibramau

Gangarampur

Gangoh

Kawardha

Malur

Gobichettipalayam

Kendrapara

Mandvi

Gomoh

Keshod

Mawlai

Gondal

Khairagarh

Mettur

Halol

Khairthal

Mewat

Halvad

Khambhat

Mokama

Harapanahalli

Kodagu

Mukerian

Irinjalakkuda

Kondagoan

Nagarkurnool

Jangipur

Kotagiri

Namchi

Jaynagar Mazilpur

Kovur

Naspur

Jorethang

Kunzer

Nawalgarh

Kandi

Kurseong

Nidadavole

Kanjikode

Ladnu

Nokha

Kanker

Lalkuan

Osiyan

Karaikal

Lalsot

Palladam

Karimganj

Lunawada

Pampady

Karkala

Magam

Pantnagar

Kasaragod

Mahasamund

Pathanamthitta

Katwa

Makrana

Patti

Kaushambi

Malbazar

Pauri

Perintalmanna

Saran

Petlad

Sathupalli

Phalodi

Sendhwa

Pilibanga

Sira

Podili

Sonari

Punalur

Sujanpur

Qadian

Talcher

Raiganj

Tanakpur

Raikot

Thamaraserry

Rajgangpur

Thiruvannamalai

Ramanathapuram

Tohana

Rampura Phul

Udumalaipettai

Rampurhat

Upleta

Rania

Vapi

Ranibennur

Vinukonda

Rawatsar

Visnagar

Repalle

Yawal

Rudraprayag

Sampla

Samrala