Airtel Xstream vs JioFiber vs BSNL vs Excitel give broadband plans with up to 300 Mbps speed, check all offers

Internet service providers like Airtel XStream, JioFiber, Tata Sky Broadband and Excitel offer broadband plans with up to 300 Mbps speed. Broadband plans offering 100 Mbps speed fall in the mid-range and give access to streaming benefits. The plans come in handy for work from home, streaming and gaming benefits. In this article, we list out broadband plans with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps speed.



Airtel offers a 100 Mbps broadband plan at Rs 799 with unlimited calls and internet. Another broadband plan is priced at Rs 999 and offers speed up to 200 Mbps. The next plan is the ultra-broadband plan which is priced at Rs 1499 and offers unlimited internet with up to 300 Mbps speed and unlimited domestic calls.

Coming to state-owned BSNL, the ISP offers a Rs 799 plan that gives 100 Mbps speed till 3300GB or 3.3 TB or 3300GB data. Once the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps. BSNL also offers plans at Rs 999 and Rs 1499 that give a premium subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, which is rare for ISPs to offer at this price point. The Rs 999 plan offers 200 Mbps speed till 3300GB is reached while the Rs 1499 plan offers 300 Mbps speed till 4000GB is reached. The plans give unlimited calling benefits to any network within the country.

JioFiber offers a broadband plan at Rs 999 that comes with truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds of up to 150Mbps. The plan also provides unlimited voice calling and access to 14 OTT apps including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, Zee5, Alt Balaji among others that are worth Rs 1000.

The next ISP is TataSky broadband which gives 100 Mbps broadband plans and unlimited calling and is priced at Rs 950 for a month. The ISP gives 200 Mbps plan for a month's validity for Rs 1150 and 300 Mbps plan for Rs 1500.

The next ISP is Excitel, which for a month's validity, Excitel gives unlimited data with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps speed at Rs 699, Rs 849 and Rs 999 respectively. Excitel also introduced stay-at-home broadband plans with 100 Mbps Speed which is priced at Rs 565 and gives three months validity. This plan is ideal for streaming purposes. The 200 Mbps broadband stay-at-home plan is priced at Rs 638 and gives three months validity. This plan is ideal for work from home and studying purposes. The 300 Mbps broadband stay-at-home plan is priced at Rs 752 and gives three months validity. This can be used for lag-free gaming.