Amazon Great Indian Festival: Redmi 4K Ultra Smart TV at under Rs 30,000 is a deal you can grab

Amazon is offering attractive deals on a wide range of products during its Great Indian Festival sale. The savings to be made are huge and hence, it is possibly the best time for many to get their hands on their desired product. The same stands true for a number of smart televisions under sale. Buying the 50-inches Redmi Smart TV x50 during the sale, for instance, can save you up to Rs 12,000.

For those unaware, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has its own range of smart TVs on offer in India. The Redmi moniker is known for making budget-friendly products and true to its name, the smart TVs by the firm vie for almost the lowest price tags among the competition. Amazon further sweetens the deal with the recent Great Indian Festival sale discounts on the Redmi smart TVs.

The 50-inch Redmi Smart LED TV usually retails for Rs 44,999. During the sale, the smart TV can be purchased for a price of Rs 32,999, marking a Rs 12,000 saving in the deal. There are, of course, other offers up for grabs too.

Among these are a total of seven bank offers with cashback and instant discounts on the smart TV. All of these can be availed by HDFC credit and debit card users. There is an exchange offer of up to Rs 7,130 on the TV as well. Amazon is even offering 3 month complimentary Amazon Kindle subscription on the purchase of the television.

Those planning to apply for an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can do the same while purchasing the device and get Rs 600 reward on the sale right away. There are no-cost EMI options available as well. Most of these offers can effectively bring down the price of the smart TV way south of Rs 30,000.

As for the specifications, the 50-inches Redmi Smart TV x50 comes with 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It features Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, HDR10+ and DTS Virtual: X support. It runs Android TV 10 out-of-the-box and comes with connectivity options including 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, optical port, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Redmi smart TV comes with a Redmi remote that features dedicated buttons for Netflix and YouTube, as well as the Google Assistant.