Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on power banks you should not miss

Amazon as a part of its Great Indian Festival that started on October 3 is offering great deals and steep discounts across categories. In this article, we list for you the top deals on power banks you should not miss.

If you are glued to your smartphone screen all day or just simply need an occasional battery boost, portable power banks provide you the freedom of carrying additional power in your backpack. There are several different variants of power banks available in the market. In this article, we narrowed them down to the lightest most portable power banks that have a high capacity for several charging cycles. If you are considering buying a power bank for charging your devices then check out top deals on power banks you should not miss.

Ambrane 5000 mAh Power Bank

The Ambrane 5000 mAh Power Bank is currently available for Rs. 249. It is a powerful yet portable 5000 mAh power bank. Its small and compact yet powerful design makes it an ideal travel companion. It is equipped to give you support with a dual USB output so you can enjoy a seamless charging experience on two devices simultaneously. It can easily fit in your pocket and is equipped with multiple protection mechanisms for protecting your devices from under-voltage, over-voltage, over current, and short circuits. The Ambrane Powerbank is a portable powerhouse that charges your devices at impressive speed delivering high performance. It is extremely lightweight at just 100g.

Mi Li-Polymer Power Bank

The Mi Li-Polymer Power Bank is available for Rs. 849 as part of the sale. It offers a large 10,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, which ensures that your devices charge quickly and you can be on the move. This power bank supports two-way fast charging. It is extremely lightweight and portable weighing just 277g. You can just slide this power bank inside your bag and take it out when you have to charge your devices while on the go. This 10000 mAh power bank features nine layers of circuit chip protection which also enhances the charging efficiency. With the dual USB output, you can charge two devices at the same time with this power bank.

Syska 20000 mAh Power Bank

The Syska 20000 mAh Power Bank is selling for Rs. 899 on Amazon. It prolongs the battery life by modulating the pulse width which in return reduces the energy consumption of recharging. It has intelligent multi-protection circuits that protect the power bank by disabling current output when it exceeds the rated current. It is universally compatible with all types of smartphones and tablets. The soft buttons make it easy for anyone to use the power bank. Get the convenience of charging more than one device on the go with Syska Power Port 100. It comes with Three USB Ports to charge three devices simultaneously. The Syska 20000 mAh power bank comes with a small yet powerful LED torch built right into it. The torch perfectly illuminates the area where it has been pointed.

INTEX Power Bank

The INTEX Power Bank has a price tag of Rs. 1,599. It is a 10,000 mAh lithium polymer battery and is capable of fast charging up to two devices simultaneously. It features a premium rubber finish body that prevents it from slipping. It has a slim body, is handy, and can easily fit in your pocket. The INTEX Power Bank is extremely lightweight and weighs just 226g. It is suitable for all types of devices like smartphones, iPods, Bluetooth devices, digital cameras, MP3 players, etc.