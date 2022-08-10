Amazon India, COHANDS to promote digital inclusion of over 50,000 artisans

Amazon India has joined hands with the Council of Handicrafts Development Corporations (COHANDS) to encourage digital inclusion of over 50,000 artisans and weavers associated with over 100 craft clusters and specific interventions across India under the Amazon Karigar program.

According to an official statement, the collaboration will impact 55 artisanal clusters which are funded by the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises' flagship project Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI).

"Sellers joining the Amazon Karigar Program through this association will be able to avail a host of benefits such as reduced referral fees, training support for shipping and delivery of products, imaging and marketing, technical know-how, and business and sales," Amazon India said.

Amazon added, "Since the launch of the Amazon Karigar program in 2017, Amazon.in has on boarded more than 4500 sellers including master weavers, co-operatives, artisans, brands and APEX bodies to sell online. "

Sumit Sahay, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India, said, “India is known for its handicraft and handloom industry across the world, and it is imperative to support the growth of artisans and weavers, who are the flagbearers of India’s rich heritage and culture. In line with our commitment to digitize 10 million SMBs by 2025, we’re excited to ink this MoU with COHANDS and bring these artisans and weavers under the e-commerce fold.”

V. P. Thakur, Executive Director, COHANDS and Regional Director, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, said “MSMEs are India’s growth catalyst and aided with the right tools, technology, and insights, they can play a definite role in accelerating the growth of the Indian economy. This is an important development towards empowering thousands of artisans and weavers associated with COHANDS.”

COHANDS is an apex body of 30 Central and State Govt. Handicrafts Development Corporations with its well-knit members throughout the country.